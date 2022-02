A 5,000-year-old human bone has been discovered on the shore of the River Thames.Graphic designer Simon Hunt was out for a morning row when he spotted the blackened femur lying on the riverbed at low tide.According to tests carried out in police labs, the bone dated back to the end of the Stone Age. Experts estimate it belonged to a person who lived somewhere between 3516 and 3365 BC. Mr Hunt immediately recognised the bone to be from a human. But, despite clear signs of age, he was unsure if the circumstances under which it found its way to the...

SCIENCE ・ 11 DAYS AGO