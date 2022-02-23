Editor’s Note: We’re Listening

This is just a quick note to let you know that you are absolutely ADORED by all of us at the Portland Mercury! After the traumatic years we’ve all experienced, it’s important to remember those who are important to you… soooooo, this is US appreciating YOU! Simply put, the Mercury would have been up poop creek without a paddle if hadn’t been for your generous contributions. But make no mistake! The days of being financially supported by advertising alone are long gone, so we still need your support to keep cranking out the investigative journalism and fun reviews, profiles, and occasional nonsense that Portland needs!

PORTLAND, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO