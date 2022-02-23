ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Sparta Man Was Drunk, Speeding In Head-On Crash That Killed Beloved Mom Of 2, Police Charge

By Valerie Musson
 1 day ago
A Sparta man was drunk and speeding when he crashed head-on into a 41-year-old mother and COVID emergency room nurse Erin Sue Moore, causing her death last month, authorities charged Tuesday. Photo Credit: Facebook/Erin Moore

A Sparta man was drunk and speeding when he crashed head-on into a 41-year-old mother and COVID emergency room nurse, causing her death last month, authorities charged Tuesday.

Sparta detectives charged Atilla Princz, 41, with criminal vehicular homicide, DWI, and numerous violations, Lt. John Lamon said in a release.

Princz was behind the wheel of a gray 540i BMW traveling northbound on Route 181 at nearly 70 mph when his vehicle crossed over into the southbound lane and crashed head-on into a blue Hyundai Tuscon driven by Erin Moore, of Sparta, around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30, DailyVoice.com reported.

Moore was extricated from her vehicle with the jaws of life before being taken to Newton Memorial Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The beloved mother of two was remembered as a “fierce momma bear” and a dedicated EMT, according to her obituary and a GoFundMe that had raised more than $62,000.

Princz was turned over to the Sussex County Sheriff’s Department for transport to the Morris County Correctional Facility in Morristown pending a court appearance.

