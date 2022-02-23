ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah student’s homemade rocket fuel explodes in dorm, displacing 22 students

By Nexstar Media Wire, Vivian Chow
 1 day ago

PROVO, Utah ( KTVX ) – The blast from a Utah student’s homemade rocket fuel experiment inside a dorm kitchen left 22 students displaced Sunday, police said.

The Brigham Young University Police Department said around 4:30 p.m., a fire alarm went off at Heritage Halls Building 4.

When Provo fire crews arrived, they witnessed the sprinkler systems fully activated, flooding the main floor.

Upon investigating, fire crews say a dorm resident had been making homemade rocket fuel on the kitchen stove when the mixture suddenly exploded into a fireball.

Police are dubbing the culprit BYU’s very own “Rocket Man.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30vnVD_0eN3ShdD00
    (Courtesy of BYU Police)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47kpc4_0eN3ShdD00
    (Courtesy of BYU Police)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05V7hI_0eN3ShdD00
    (Courtesy of BYU Police)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21cVEP_0eN3ShdD00
    (Courtesy of BYU)

The explosion ejected intense flames onto the walls and ceiling around the stove. Luckily, fire crews were able to secure the scene and extinguish the intense blaze.

No injuries were reported, but students had to be relocated to another floor so school employees could clean and repair the damaged rooms.

“Please keep your experiments in the lab and supervised by trained professionals,” says BYU Police.

Police shared photos of the damage on social media, which prompted dozens of comments and the following question from one sharp-eyed Facebook user: “But why is there a toilet in the living room?”

“Yeah, there’s a story I’m sure,” police responded.

Others speculated that the explosion might have been related to the creation of meth, to which police replied, “Unusual as it may be, in this instance the resident really was mixing up rocket fuel.”

The student responsible for the rocket fuel fireball was not publicly identified.

Beauty queen dies days after accident in Florida, family says

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear friend and reigning Miss Alabama for America Strong, Zoe Bethel,” the pageant said on Facebook. “She was a light in this world, and we are heartbroken over the loss of such a bright and beautiful woman.”
California convoy opposing COVID-19 mandates hits the road

ADELANTO, Calif. (AP) — A small convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates began a cross-country drive from California to the Washington, D.C., area on Wednesday. Several hundred people rallied in a parking lot in the cold, windswept Mojave Desert town of Adelanto before about two dozen trucks and a number of other […]
2 badly injured jumping from balcony to escape South Sacramento fire

The Latest – Thursday, Feb. 24 1:25 p.m. A spokesperson with the Sacramento Fire Department said the two people who were injured are expected to make full recoveries. Original story below: SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people jumped from a second-floor balcony of a South Sacramento apartment complex Thursday morning as they tried to escape a […]
Stockton faith leaders pray for violence to end

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – A pair of Stockton faith leaders have taken to the streets in response to the violence in the city.  Thursday, pastor Kevin White and Brian Howes stood at the corner of California and East Worth streets, where a 22-year-old man was shot and killed on Feb. 19.  “The Bible, the Old […]
Pickup truck slams into East Sacramento antique store

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to say the driver had left the scene. SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officers responded to an antique store in East Sacramento after a pickup truck slammed into the building. Early Wednesday morning around 5, the truck crashed into a store between 57th Street and Elvas Avenue. Officials have not […]
Meet 'The Snowasaurus,' on display until it melts

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — One Metamora, Illinois man took playing in the snow to a whole new level. Fred Schrepfer is a concrete contractor with an art background, and he turned his front yard into an exhibit, featuring his latest snow creature, The Snowasaurus. “Since we got that big snow there a week or two […]
CalOSBA director discusses California Dream Fund Program

There’s nothing most entrepreneurs want more than to grow their businesses, but how do you do that when you can’t get the seed money to sprout the next part of your dream? The California Office of the Small Business Advocate says now is the time for the California Dream Fund Program. Tara Lynn Gray, the […]
