ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman loses $390K in crypto from Hinge romance scammer

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bs7A6_0eN3Rnxm00

(NEXSTAR) – A 24 year-old Tennessee woman says she lost hundreds of thousands after a mystery match on the dating app Hinge convinced her to invest in cryptocurrency – then disappeared with the bitcoins. It’s only one of the latest instances of romance scammers using cryptocurrencies to hide their identities.

Niki Hutchinson tells the New York Times she’d just inherited $300,000 after selling her family home following her mother’s death.

Mark Lanegan, of Screaming Trees and Queens of the Stone Age, dies at 57: ‘We will always have his voice’

Then, she matched with a man named “Hao” on Hinge. They bonded over their shared Chinese roots and conversations continued over the WhatsApp messenger for over a month. The two spoke over video chat only once, Hutchinson says, but Hao only showed part of his face before hanging up.

But Hao soon urged Hutchinson to invest her money, texting: “I want to teach you to invest in cryptocurrency when you are free, bring some changes to your life and bring an extra income to your life.”

She says it went well and she saw big returns on smaller amounts Hao helped her put into a crypto wallet – she felt encouraged to invest the rest of her savings, eventually even taking out a loan to add in. At one point, she’d accrued a $1.2 million balance, USA Today says.

But when she later tried making a withdrawal, she learned the investments didn’t exist. Even more, the person on the phone tried getting her to pay a $380,000 “tax bill.”

Texas governor: Parents seeking transgender care for kids should face abuse investigations

“You hear all these stories about people becoming millionaires,” she tells NYT. “It just felt like, ‘Oh, well, cryptocurrency’s the new trend, and I need to get in.’”

The Federal Trade Commission recently reported romance scams were up 80% in 2021, with the largest reported losses were in crypto. Out of the 56,000 romance scams reported to the FTC, $139 million of losses were paid in crypto.

Victims of romance scams aren’t just the lonely elderly, however. The FTC says people ages 18-29 are increasingly falling prey, with the average median loss being $750 per person.

Meanwhile, the median loss for a crypto scam victim: $9,770.

Cryptocurrencies make it easier for scammers to remain anonymous, so tracking them down is much harder than money transfers, which are tied to a bank. Unlike traditional transactions, crypto lives in an open marketplace and there’s no FDIC backup if you’re swindled.

For crypto investment scams, the scammer will generally direct their victim to fraudulent – but legitimate-looking – crypto exchange sites and encourage them with unbelievable returns on small investments. While you should never send money to anyone until you’re sure of who they are, it’s always important to research any and all sites or claims a person makes about what they can do for your money.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

2 shot on North Union St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after two men were shot on the city’s northeast side Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say officers responded to the area of Weld Street and North Union Street for the report of shooting around 1:20 p.m. Officials say once on scene, officers found a 29-year-old man who had been […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Shooter sentenced in 2019 Bay Street murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man convicted of murder following the 2019 killing of 21-year-old Jose Ubiles Melendez was sentenced Wednesday. Police called to a Bay Street home on August 29, 2019 found Ubiles Melendez dead in the backyard. Luis Rios Morales, 38, was sentenced to 48 and 1/3 years to life in prison for […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Tennessee State
Kiplinger

Romance Scams: “I Love You; Send Money”

If you think you’ve met the love of your life, but you’ve never seen them in person, there’s a good chance you may be the victim of a romance scam. Whatever you do, do not send this person any money. No matter how much they say they need it. Or promise to repay you and offer proof that they can. Nothing! Doesn’t matter how small the amount. Just ask Kate. Who’s Kate? Well, she’ll tell you her story.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
NECN

Romance Scams on the Rise

The Federal Trade Commission says romance scams have climbed to record highs in recent years. You meet someone online, you think you’re in love and they steal your money. Lynette Owens, the founder and global director of cybersecurity firm Trend Micro’s Internet Safety for Kids and Families program, said they see a similar progression with these scams.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Lanegan
Rolling Stone

They Were Convicted of Scamming $18 Million in Covid Relief Loans. Now, the FBI Can’t Find Them

A California real estate broker has fled the authorities rather than reporting to serve prison time for her part in a massive family Covid-loan fraud scheme — making her the third convict in the group of eight to go on the lam.  In Nov. 2020, Tamara Dadyan, then 39, was indicted, along with her husband, his brother, and his brother’s wife, for trying to submit at least 35 fraudulent loan applications seeking more than $5.6 million in Covid relief money meant to keep small businesses afloat during the pandemic-driven lockdown.  Several months later, in March 2021, a cousin of Dadyan’s and three...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

Romance fraud: 'How can somebody lie like that?'

A woman who lost £49,000 after she was targeted in a romance fraud scam has urged other victims not to keep quiet. Louisa, whose name has been changed to protect her identity, started speaking to Alfred on social media last October. She had lost her husband, said she was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hinge#Scammers#Nexstar#The New York Times#Chinese#Usa Today#Nyt
komando.com

7 new scams to watch out for

Every day, it seems like there’s a new scam you need to watch out for. Sometimes it can be overwhelming, which is why some folks go on digital detoxes. In other words, they stop using tech devices like smartphones, computers and TVs for a little while. Do you feel...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
FTC
Hutch Post

Scam alert: That might not be your boss texting

You may be used to getting text messages and emails from your boss, which is why a recent texting scam is so effective. Scammers find out where you work and pose as the CEO or other executive. Be on guard and don’t share money or information – be it your own or your company’s.
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy