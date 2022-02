Finales of Brandon Maxwell shows sometimes have been capped by the Texas-born designer striding proudly down the runway with his grandmother at his side, but that wasn’t possible this season. The woman he calls Mammaw, who inspired Maxwell from his earliest years with her love of fashion, has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, and now the designer is experiencing the long goodbye known to so many who have lost loved ones to the neurologic disease. Maxwell’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection, which debuted Saturday evening in the Daryl Roth Theatre in New York’s Union Square, was produced as a tribute to her influence and...

