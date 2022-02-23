Mays Landing’s Funny Farm Founder Gets Rave Reviews for New Book

Ebony is a 1-year-old pup looking for a loving home. She is a very sweet and energetic gal who is looking for an active home that can keep up with her. She can be quite the jumpy and mouthy gal, so she is looking for a home that will be patient with her as she learns her manners. She just loves to be around people and can't contain her excitement around you. She could run around outside for hours and loves playing with her squeaky toys and will even sit for you before you throw them for her, if you ask.

PETS ・ 15 DAYS AGO