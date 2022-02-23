ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mays Landing’s Funny Farm Founder Gets Rave Reviews for New Book

By Eddie Davis
 1 day ago
Laurie Zaleski, the founder of Funny Farm Animal Rescue in Mays Landing has another feather to put in her cowboy hat. Zaleski has written and published a memoir that is getting excellent reviews. The book, Funny Farm: My Unexpected Life with 600 Rescue Animals had its official release on...

