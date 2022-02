Pot Roast, a white-and-black cat who had become popular on the social media platform TikTok, died on Wednesday after battling health issues. Pot Roast’s owner, known as @potroastsmom on TikTok, announced her beloved cat’s death with a video showing her holding the cat in her arms with the caption, “When I saw Pot Roast this morning I could feel that she was done fighting and even though I wasn’t done fighting for her I let her go. She went to sleep in my arms. In the end it was just her and me.” TikTok responded to the post saying, “Oh, Pot Roast. A kitty deeply loved.”

