MLS Jersey Power Rankings: Art Deco to Heritage Rose

Major League Soccer is back, and it's as unpredictable as ever. The defending MLS Cup champions suffered a heartbreaker of a 90th-minute defeat in Los Angeles, last year's Supporters' Shield winners went to Portland to prove they're no one-hit wonder, and at the bottom of the standings it's maybe not as unpredictable as the rest of the league.
We have a new WWE United States Champion following this week’s WWE Raw. Monday’s show saw Finn Balor defeat Damian Priest to capture the championship. You can see clips from the match below. After the bout, Priest snapped and attacked Balor including throwing him into the announcer’s desk....
During your golf round, you will probably mark your golf ball on every green. This is a common thing that golfers do during every round that they play. Some golfers mark their ball to clean it and take off any dirt on the surface. Some golfers also mark their balls so that they can line up their putts with the alignment aid on the ball.
Edge closed out this week's Monday Night Raw by demanding to know who would accept his open challenge for WrestleMania 38. The answer turned out to be AJ Styles, prompting the "Rated-R Superstar" to admit this is a match they've both wanted for a long time. He then said he wanted the "bulldog" Styles that was a world champion, not the "tag team b—" that worked with Omos for most of the last year.
We have seen the NBA expand a few times during its history, and expansion has helped the league to grow into what it is today. There are currently 30 teams in the league, with a few of those being added via expansion such as the Toronto Raptors. There have been...
