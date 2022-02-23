ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

University Mental Health Day event announced

By Thomas Rose
The Tab
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLancaster University has announced an event for University Mental Health Day at the Chaplaincy Centre on Thursday 3rd March from 11 am to 3 pm. The event is being hosted in collaboration with the Chaplaincy Centre and College Wellbeing Officers. It is open to staff...

thetab.com

Comments / 0

