University Mental Health Day event announced

There is strong evidence that pollution has negative effects on the physical health of children, adolescents, and adults. We also know that many aspects of young people's lives, including family, school and social life can affect their mental health. However, research on how pollution exposure impacts teenage mental health is scarce. To examine this a systematic review was conducted by researchers from the Trinity Centre for Global Health, along with international partners, to bring together the evidence that does exist and to highlight gaps in our knowledge. The review, A systematic review of the mental health risks and resilience among pollution-exposed adolescents, is published in the current edition of the Journal of Psychiatric Research.
