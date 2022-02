MONROE-WEST MONROE, La. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Major League Fishing (MLF) Bass Pro Tour B&W Trailer Hitches Stage One Presented by Power-Pole in Monroe-West Monroe, Louisiana, won’t necessarily be remembered for the number of fish caught, but it will go down in the history books for the size of the fish caught.

GARRARD COUNTY, KY ・ 14 DAYS AGO