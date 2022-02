There are plenty of celebrities who decide to take a dip into the liquor business, and there are several who own tequila companies. Nick Jonas created his tequila brand Villa One in 2019, rapper E-40 has his brand E. Cuarenta, Carlos Santana has Casa Noble, the Rock launched Teremana Tequila a year ago, and even AC/DC came out with their own, Thunderstruck Tequila. And tequila can be a very profitable business to be in. In 2017, George Clooney sold his Casamigos Tequila for an impressive $1 billion dollars. So it's easy to see why so many celebs are jumping at the chance to get their name on a tequila bottle.

