It is tax preparation season! We must revise our income tax system to make it simpler and fairer!. The solution is simple. Our current income tax system should be thrown into the trash and replaced with a 1% tax on the first $30K of income, 2% on the next $30K, 3% on the next $30K, and so on with incomes of over $1M charged at a 50% tax rate. No deductions no, exemptions, If it looks like income and smells like income it is taxed. A windfall gain or loss could be averaged out over 5 years.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 13 DAYS AGO