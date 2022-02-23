Guide: St. Patrick's Day parades across the Hudson Valley
Looking to celebrate St. Patrick's Day? What better way to celebrate than heading out to a parade? Here is a list of parades around the Hudson Valley. PLEASE NOTE: Dates/times are subject to change. Please check before heading out always follow COVID-19 guidelines.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Saturday, March 5
Dutchess County St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Time: Line up at 12 p.m., step off at 1 p.m.
Saturday, March 12
Beacon
TIme: 12 p.m.
31st Annual Peekskill St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Time: 3 p.m.
Location/Route: Starts at South Division and Second streets.
White Plains
Time: 12 p.m.
Location: Downtown
Sunday, March 13
Eastchester
Time 3 p.m.
Location/Route: Location/Route: The parade starts from the Immaculate Conception School and proceeds north on Main Street. At the White Plains Road intersection, it continues north on White Plains Road to Lake Isle Country Club.
Kingston
Time: 1 p.m.
Location/Route: the parade kicks off at Kingston Plaza and proceeds down Broadway to the Rondout.
Mahopac
Time: 2 p.m.
Mid-Hudson St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Time: 1 p.m. lineup; 2 p.m. kickoff
Location: Windermere Avenue in Greenwood Lake
Northern Westchester-Putnam St. Patrick's Day Parade
Time: 2 p.m.
Location/Route: The parade begins at Mount Hope Road, marching east and ending at the Lake Plaza Shopping Center.
Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 19
Yonkers
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: McLean Avenue
Sunday, March 20
58th Annual Rockland County St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Location: The parade leaves from the Pfizer parking lot in Pearl River, turning east onto E Crooked Hill Road, turning south onto N. Middletown Rd, turning west onto E Central Ave turning south onto South Main Street and ending in the area of the Pearl River Post Office.
Sound Shore St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Parade location/Route: Mamaroneck Avenue in Mamaroneck
