Celebrations

Guide: St. Patrick's Day parades across the Hudson Valley

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago
Looking to celebrate St. Patrick's Day? What better way to celebrate than heading out to a parade? Here is a list of parades around the Hudson Valley. PLEASE NOTE: Dates/times are subject to change. Please check before heading out always follow COVID-19 guidelines.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Saturday, March 5

Dutchess County St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Time: Line up at 12 p.m., step off at 1 p.m.

Saturday, March 12

Beacon

TIme: 12 p.m.

31st Annual Peekskill St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Time: 3 p.m.

Location/Route: Starts at South Division and Second streets.

White Plains

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Downtown

Sunday, March 13

Eastchester

Time 3 p.m.

Location/Route: Location/Route: The parade starts from the Immaculate Conception School and proceeds north on Main Street. At the White Plains Road intersection, it continues north on White Plains Road to Lake Isle Country Club.

Kingston

Time: 1 p.m.

Location/Route: the parade kicks off at Kingston Plaza and proceeds down Broadway to the Rondout.

Mahopac

Time: 2 p.m.

Mid-Hudson St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Time: 1 p.m. lineup; 2 p.m. kickoff

Location: Windermere Avenue in Greenwood Lake

Northern Westchester-Putnam St. Patrick's Day Parade

Time: 2 p.m.

Location/Route: The parade begins at Mount Hope Road, marching east and ending at the Lake Plaza Shopping Center.

Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow

Time: 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 19

Yonkers

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: McLean Avenue

Sunday, March 20

58th Annual Rockland County St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Time: 1:30 p.m.

Location: The parade leaves from the Pfizer parking lot in Pearl River, turning east onto E Crooked Hill Road, turning south onto N. Middletown Rd, turning west onto E Central Ave turning south onto South Main Street and ending in the area of the Pearl River Post Office.

Sound Shore St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Time: 1:30 p.m.

Parade location/Route: Mamaroneck Avenue in Mamaroneck

Did we miss one? Click here and let us know!

