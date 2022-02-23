ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Significant snow fall expected Thursday evening into Friday

By WRGB STAFF
WRGB
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA winter storm is expected to form as we end the work week. Snow will break out as we head past midnight Thursday night, expanding across the whole region into Friday. A wintry...

cbs6albany.com

Comments / 0

Related
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
ENVIRONMENT
NECN

How Much Snow Are We Getting on Friday?

Incase you haven’t heard yet, there’s a lot going on in the weather department this week. Let’s take it day by day and break down how it will be impactful to you. Tuesday, clouds are thickening up ahead of showers and steadier rain moving in. Have the umbrella with you, especially from late afternoon onward as the wet weather arrives west to east generally between 3 and 6 p.m.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snow Fall
Daily Voice

Here's When Major New Storm Will Bring Mix Of Snow, Sleet, Rain To Region

A new major winter storm that will make its way across the country will bring a mix of snow, sleet and rain to the region toward the end of the week. Tuesday, Feb. 1 will start out with clear skies on a cold and dry day a high temperature in the low 30s and wind-chill values between 5 and 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will increase during the day.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX 2

Winter storm: When and where the snow hits the Midwest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A winter storm set to move across the country this week could drop more than a foot of snow in parts of Missouri and Kansas and, more ominously, coat trees and power lines with freezing rain. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for most of Missouri and […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Hot 104.7

School Closings & Delays Due To Winter Storm

School delays and cancellations: Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Alcester-Hudson School District - Opening Late 2 hours. Boyden-Hull School District - Opening Late 2 hours. Bridgewater-Emery School District - Opening Late at 10:00 AM. Canistota School District - Opening Late at 10:00 AM. Centerville School District - Opening Late at 10:00...
BERESFORD, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Environment
KSNT

Winter storm with heavy snow moving through today

A mix of sleet and freezing rain has been falling since around midnight. It has caused slick roadways already, and travel conditions are only expected to deteriorate through the morning. This mix transitions to all snow by daybreak, then we could see heavy snow at times. The northwestern corner of...
ENVIRONMENT
KYTV

Major winter storm on the way

How to keep your well from freezing during during winter storm. Fire damages buildings in downtown West Plains, Mo. What was that strange swirling light in the Ozarks sky on Monday night?. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson addresses the state on COVID-19, other concerns (Feb. 1, 2022) Governor Hutchison addressed the...
WEST PLAINS, MO
KTVZ

4-10″ of new snow due

The next system will build in quickly today and deliver much-needed snow to the Cascades. From this morning through Tuesday morning, Mt. Bachelor could see as much as 4-10" of fresh snow. This is likely to be a wind-driven snow, with westerly winds at 15-25 mph gusting as high as 30-35 mph. Let's hope for all the snow we can get over the next 24 hours. This will be all we see for the next several days. Expect to see winter driving conditions to worsen over the next several hours.
BEND, OR
WWMT

Weather Alert Day update: Impactful Snow Likely Thursday

Kalamazoo | WWMT — A Weather Alert Day remains in place for Thursday as a winter storm is expected to bring several inches of accumulating snow to West Michigan. In advance of the storm, the National Weather Service office in Northern Indiana has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph, Branch, and Hillsdale counties from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, and Eaton counties were added to the Watch this morning. Ultimately, these will probably be converted into Winter Weather Advisories rather than Winter Storm Warnings.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WISN

⚠️Alert Day: Freezing rain, sleet causing slick road conditions

MILWAUKEE — ALERT DAY: Freezing rain, drizzle and sleet have overtaken much of the area Tuesday morning. A winter weather advisory remains in effect for all of southeast Wisconsin until 6 p.m. Tuesday. The main threats will be freezing rain, sleet and some snow. TIMELINE:. Icing conditions continue for...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy