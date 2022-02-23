ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago moving to divest from fossil fuels

By A.D. Quig
Chicago Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin and several aldermen have introduced an...

Chicago on the verge of lifting mask, vax rules

This afternoon Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to announce when city COVID rules will be lifted, as several pandemic measures show marked improvement. The city said at least three of four COVID metrics it follows most closely would need to be in the “lower transmission” category and remain there for two weeks to remove its indoor mask and vaccine proof mandates. As of yesterday, three out of four key COVID metrics—test positivity, and hospital and ICU bed capacity—are now in the “lower transmission” category or below. See the latest city and state COVID figures in the charts below.
Chicago only thrives when everyone is thriving

One of the prime reasons the Bluhm Family Charitable Foundation announced a $45 million gift to establish the Northwestern Medicine Bluhm Heart Hospital has been one of the least discussed by the mainstream media: the need for investment in achieving health equity in Chicago and beyond ("Bluhm family gives Northwestern Medicine $45 million," Feb. 14).
WATCH: Talking COVID, casinos, campaign cash and more with Crain's Juice team

The governor's race, mask mandates, casino bids and more: Recapping the week in Chicago politics. The week in Illinois politics kicked off with billionaire Ken Griffin finally doing what pretty much everyone expected him to do: The Citadel founder cut a gigantic check to GOP gubernatorial candidate Richard Irvin. And the local action only got more interesting from there, with litigation around mask mandates, casino bid news, a first peek at Chicago property tax valuations and more.
Data Center: Chicago's largest employers

Our annual list of the biggest employers in Chicago is now available to Crain’s data subscribers. There is also a downloadable Excel version containing executive contact information. The list is ranked by reports and estimates of local full-time employment figures in Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake (Ill.), Lake (Ind.), McHenry and Will counties.
