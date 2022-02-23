Chicago moving to divest from fossil fuels

This afternoon Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to announce when city COVID rules will be lifted, as several pandemic measures show marked improvement. The city said at least three of four COVID metrics it follows most closely would need to be in the “lower transmission” category and remain there for two weeks to remove its indoor mask and vaccine proof mandates. As of yesterday, three out of four key COVID metrics—test positivity, and hospital and ICU bed capacity—are now in the “lower transmission” category or below. See the latest city and state COVID figures in the charts below.

2 DAYS AGO