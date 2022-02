Even before he walked out of the federal prison camp in Duluth, Minn., John Thomas was working on plans to start a new real estate business. After his release in 2017, the two-time felon—best known as an FBI informant who wore a wire on a confidant of former Gov. Rod Blagojevich—didn’t waste any time getting his company off the ground. He went on an acquisition spree that included an Aurora apartment building, an office tower in St. Paul, Minn., an Indiana shopping mall and the former Sherman Hospital in Elgin. When asked about his past, Thomas said he was a changed man worthy of a fresh start.

