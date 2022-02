The NFL community seemingly cannot go a single day without somebody linking technically still Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady with a move to the San Francisco 49ers at some point this year. Theories put out there claim Brady's recent retirement was more about his alleged dissatisfaction with Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians and/or with the state of the Buccaneers roster than about a desire to stop playing, and it's assumed some within the 49ers view the seven-time Super Bowl champion as an upgrade over veteran Jimmy Garoppolo at a time when 2021 rookie Trey Lance may not be ready to be QB1 for a championship contender.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO