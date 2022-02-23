Harold Mason

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF CHARLESTON IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS FOR THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT CASE NO.: 2022-CP-10-00872 SUMMONS Eugene Gathers, Plaintiff, vs. Estate of Harold L. Wright, Estate of Charles E. Wright, along with John Doe or Mary Roe, fictitious names to designate minors, infants, persons of unsound mind, under disability or incompetent, persons inprison, persons in the military service within meaning of Title 50, United States Code, commonly referred to as the Soldiers and Sailors Civil Service Act of 1940, if any, and Richard Roe and Sarah Roe, fictitious names to designate the unknown heirs, devisees, distributees, issue, executors, administrators, successors or assigns of John Wright, Caroline Erma Gathers and all other unknown persons claiming any right, title, estate or lien upon the real estate which is the subject of this action, Defendants. TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS: YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint in this action, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer to the said Complaint on the Plaintiff's attorney, Jonathan S. Altman, Esq., Derfner & Altman, LLC, 575 King Street, Suite B, Charleston, South Carolina, 29403, within thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service, and if you fail to answer the Complaint within the time aforesaid, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. DERFNER & ALTMAN, LLC s/Jonathan S. Altman Jonathan S. Altman, Esq. 575 King Street, Suite B Charleston, SC 29403 Attorney for Plaintiff February 22, 2022 Charleston, SC AD# 1988245.

