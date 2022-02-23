Author Erik Larson talks Churchill, Splendid and the Vile

Carla Malden credits her father, actor Karl Malden, for sowing the seeds of her writing career — first as a screenwriter, then as an author. “He used me and my sister to cue him quite often when he was learning a part,” Carla Malden recalled from her home in Los Angeles. “I think I learned a lot about writing as a result. If it was a heavily dialogued scene, he’d sometimes tell me to cross a line out of the script because ‘I can act that.’ It taught me the importance of seeing the actor’s character on screen as well as through the dialogue. It was fascinating to watch him break down a part and develop a character.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO