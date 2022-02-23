ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author Erik Larson talks Churchill, Splendid and the Vile

Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 9:30 am and 7:30 pm on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Erik Larson is often called one of America’s greatest...

The Spokesman-Review

Larson, Vestal to discuss Churchill and literature

Few 20th-century world leaders were more conspicuous than Winston Churchill. Though most remembered for being prime minister of the United Kingdom twice – the first and most famous during the war years of 1940-45, and the second 1951-55 – he had a six-decade-plus tenure in UK politics. But,...
SPOKANE, WA
Anita Durairaj

Ancient writing on stone slab proved that King David in the Bible was real

Aramaic inscription about King David on slabPicture by Gary Todd from Xinzheng, China; CC-BY-SA-1.0, Universal Public Domain. In 1993, archaeologists discovered an ancient stone slab called a stele in Tel Dan, a city located in Northern Israel. The stele was a stone slab that would have been erected as a monument and the surface of the stele contained some writing.
The Guardian

The Betrayal of Anne Frank by Rosemary Sullivan review – who tipped off the Nazis?

On 4 August 1944 Gestapo officer Karl Josef Silberbauer, together with three Dutch policemen, marched into a spice merchant’s on Amsterdam’s Prinsengracht and demanded: “Where are the Jews?” It was a piercing moment in 20th-century history, one that never becomes dulled by retelling. Within minutes Silberbauer and his accomplices had located a dummy bookshelf, behind which lay a secret suite of rooms where two families had been hiding for two years. Placed under arrest, these eight men and women were subsequently sent to concentration camps in the east from which only one, the business’s owner, Otto Frank, returned.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TIME

How World War II's ‘Dear John’ Letters Changed American Society

As a synonym for a break-up note sent by a woman to a man in uniform, the Dear John letter made its debut in a major national newspaper in October 1943. Milton Bracker, a seasoned correspondent stationed in North Africa , wired a story back for publication in the New York Times magazine . “Separation,” Bracker observed, was the “one most dominant war factor in the lives of most people these days.” Regrettably, however, absence wasn’t making all hearts grow fonder. Wherever “dour dogfaces”—soldiers from “Maine, Carolina, Utah and Texas”—found themselves on the frontlines, “Dear John clubs” were springing up.
POLITICS
Pantagraph

LETTER: Look to Bible for answers

The recent tensions around the world are definitely a reminder that globalization is exceeding rapidly. Just think out of the approximately 6,000 years ago that God created mankind, it’s only been 500 years since Magellan explored and found out that the world was round. The olden times mankind thought...
RELIGION
Bangor Daily News

People, nature, art talk with fantasy/science fiction authors

A passion for the natural world resonates through the fictional landscapes created by fantasy author Kristen Britain and science fiction author Julie Czerneda, and that passion has even influenced the makeup of those worlds. Join the Wendell Gilley Museum and these longtime friends online via Zoom with the Gilley on...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

An Amelia Earhart mystery solved (not that mystery)

The response from the experts was always the same: So, your mom told you this aviator's helmet belonged to Amelia Earhart? That's great, they'd say, but we're going to need a little more proof. That was the gist of the messages conveyed to Anthony Twiggs, who inherited the leather cap...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thecinemaholic.com

The Gilded Age Episode 5 Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘The Gilded Age’ episode 5, titled ‘Charity Has Two Functions,’ history and fiction continue to mingle in the most fascinating way. Bertha (Carrie Coon) allows Gladys to have a lady’s maid and invites Archie Baldwin, the young man her daughter is interested in, over to their home. Peggy (Denée Benton) sets boundaries in her friendship with Marian (Louisa Jacobson).
TV & VIDEOS
allthatsinteresting.com

The Tragic Story Of Mary Ann Bevan, The ‘Ugliest Woman In The World’

After a beautiful English woman named Mary Ann Bevan developed acromegaly, she was forced to perform in sideshows and circuses to support her family in the early 20th century. Mary Ann Bevan wasn’t always “ugly.” Born on the then-outskirts of London in the late-19th century, she looked much the same as any other young woman of the time, and was even considered attractive.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Californian

Author Brandon Lawson talks ‘Nova’s Blade,’ power of dystopian fiction

“Thirty-two women. One arena. A battle to the death,” reads the description to “Nova’s Blade: A Young Adult Dystopian Cyberpunk.” A single woman stands in the center of the cover, her glowing sword cutting across her powerful stance. Just below her feet, written in bold white letters, reads the name “Will Scifi” — the pen name for Bay Area author and English teacher Brandon Lawson.
BERKELEY, CA
The Albany Herald

Tinseltown Talks: Author Carla Malden remembers her famous father, Karl

Carla Malden credits her father, actor Karl Malden, for sowing the seeds of her writing career — first as a screenwriter, then as an author. “He used me and my sister to cue him quite often when he was learning a part,” Carla Malden recalled from her home in Los Angeles. “I think I learned a lot about writing as a result. If it was a heavily dialogued scene, he’d sometimes tell me to cross a line out of the script because ‘I can act that.’ It taught me the importance of seeing the actor’s character on screen as well as through the dialogue. It was fascinating to watch him break down a part and develop a character.”
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Bitter row erupts over Anne Frank betrayal book

It was meant to put one of World War II's greatest mysteries to rest, but instead a new book about young diarist Anne Frank has stirred up ghosts from the past. A heated debate has erupted over "The Betrayal of Anne Frank" by Canadian author Rosemary Sullivan after it named a Jewish notary as the prime suspect in giving up Anne and her family. Dutch historians and Jewish groups have criticised the "sensationalist" book, the result of a six-year cold case investigation, while its local publisher has halted further reprints. But the former FBI agent who led the probe, Vince Pankoke, angrily hit back this week alleging that the "venomous attack" may have been motivated by the book's controversial conclusion that a Jew was responsible.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WITF

Fannie Lou Hamer’s America

Explore and celebrate the life of a fearless Mississippi sharecropper turned human rights activist. Fannie Lou Hamer’s America, focuses on the incredible life of one of the Civil Rights Movement’s greatest leaders and the injustices that made her work essential. Airing during Black History Month, the film is...
MOVIES
WITF

Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19

(London) — Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace said. The palace said the 95-year-old British monarch will continue with light duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week. “She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow...
PUBLIC HEALTH
