The hit TLC show Sister Wives has been on the network for years, and fans have followed the Brown family as its endured lots of changes. In 2010, the patriarch of the family, Kody, was married to Meri, Christine, and Janelle. He and Meri had the only legal union. But now in 2022, we know that he has had four wives. He married Robyn in Season 1 of the show, and now she's Kody's legal wife. Unfortunately, he and Christine split in 2021.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO