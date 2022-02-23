ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

RS Recommends: The Best Turntable Stands to Show Off Your Vinyl Setup

By Joshua Kanter
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v2FNI_0eN37KWU00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone’s collection of records is unique, and having a designated display stand, complete with shelving and a spot for your turntable, is a must for anywhere you listen to music. These shelves vary in size, shape, and storage, so here’s what you need to know when finding the right one for you, your space, and your music archive.

How to Pick the Best Turntable Stand

Consider the below criteria when shopping for the best turntable stand or storage piece.

Shelving: Take inventory of what you have, and more importantly, what you’re planning to get in the future as your collection grows. Will you be adding a bigger receiver? More records? Also make sure there’s enough headroom if your record player has a hinged top and needs space to open up. Even for players that don’t have a connected top, leave some room for whatever kind of covering goes over it to keep the dust and debris away.

Assembly: More than likely, these are going to arrive at your house unassembled. That can be a little intimidating for listeners who aren’t as savvy with tools, but the good news is that all the ones we tested were simple to put together, usually just with a hammer and screwdriver, but sometimes not needing any tools at all. If that’s a concern though, go for one that’s extra easy to snap together.

Weight: A stack of records is a heavy load, so check to see the weight capacity of how much the shelf you’re eyeing can hold. As a reference, 100 records can weigh almost 40 pounds. And though it may save space, never stack your records horizontally or flat — the added, crushing weight can warp, bend, or break them. Even if there’s plenty of room, we don’t recommend keeping your speakers on the same surface as your turntable — the vibrations can make the needle jump and skip, and dampen the sound being pumped out depending on your player.

Extras: Displaying the current record that’s playing is a really nice touch when you’re listening to your favorites, and some units include a specific groove or stand specifically for this. A hook, usually on the side, to hang your headphones is really convenient too, though if it’s not included, it’s easy and cheap to add on your own.

1. Crosley Everett Mid-Century Modern Console

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Crosley knows a thing or two about record storage and turntable stands. After all, the company has produced record players for decades. The brand’s Everett Mid-Century Modern Media Console is the ultimate addition to a living room, office, basement, or wherever you listen. Its retro-inspired design looks modern, a good fit to store records in any space. But looks only go so far, and function is where this really shines. The hinged top gives you easy access to your turntable whenever you want to use it, while providing extra protection against dust and damage.

There’s storage space for everything, with room inside the sliding doors for a bunch of records, and shelves on one side with wired slots on the other to keep everything organized. Bonus: There’s a hole in back that lets you run wires through and keep everything looking neat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jhP1h_0eN37KWU00

Amazon

Buy: Crosley Everett Mid-Century Modern Console

2. Way Basics Modular Media Console

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

This wide Way Basics shelf is free of toxins like formaldehyde, and made from ZBoard recycled paperboard instead of particle board — a material that’s much lighter and still surprisingly sturdy. The unit can hold up to 60 pounds, while only weighing in at 17 pounds. Four open compartments hold plenty of records on full display, and two units can eve be stacked for maximum storage.

Installation was the easiest of the bunch here, and requires simply inserting and sticking each piece together with included industrial 3M strips, no drilling or tools needed. There’s also a lifetime guarantee, and customer service is quick to respond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36KYpd_0eN37KWU00

Amazon

Buy: Way Basics Modular Media Console

3. Line Phono Turntable Station

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Line Phono’s stand comfortably fits most turntables . The second shelf features just enough room to squeeze in a receiver, with two more shelves below that can hold 100 records each — an impressive amount of weight for its size. Weighing it down with records actually helps to stabilize it and reduce vibrations that could potentially shake the needle (as do its adjustable rubber feet). Assembly is easy, though having an extra person helps. This also features a convenient headphone hook on the side, along with cable management to keep a tidy-looking setup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36s8Rn_0eN37KWU00

Amazon

Buy: Line Phono Turntable Station

4. Ameriwood Home Lumina Turntable Stand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Ameriwood’s turntable stand is ideal for music lovers with a limited record catalog, and features a glass shelf that can hold 10 pounds with a lower storage space that can hold 15. This is made with laminated MDF and particle board, with metal legs, and even an included LED light that sets the mood for listening. Metal dividers keep everything organized so you can separate your stack by genre or however you want.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rrq7d_0eN37KWU00

Amazon

Buy: Ameriwood Home Lumina Turntable Stand

5. Victrola Wooden Stand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Any record collector will instantly recognize the name Victrola as one of the early pioneers in producing turntables . What they may not know is that the company also makes shelving for any small to mid-size collections. This elegant shelf, made from real wood, stores over 50 vinyl records with room for your turntable up top. Putting it together right out of the box is simple and doesn’t need any tools, and there are even built-in metal racks for added support.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yTxl9_0eN37KWU00

Amazon

Buy: Victrola Wooden Stand More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Bluetooth Speakers Under $200

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re like us, you never want to go anywhere without a good speaker nearby to connect to, whether playing music to cook dinner, getting some sun on the beach, or streaming a show in your living room. The best wireless speakers often blow the ones your devices come with out of the water. They also come in just about any size or design you could want, are easy to control from your...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

These Are the American Right-Wingers Covering for Putin as Russia Invades Ukraine

Click here to read the full article. As Vladimir Putin ramps up his military offensive against Ukraine, not everyone is upset that the Russian bear is mauling its European neighbor.  Across the American right, prominent figures from Tucker Carlson and Alex Jones to senate candidate J.D. Vance and CPAC star Tulsi Gabbard, have been cheering Putin on, broadcasting their disdain for Ukraine — or both. Tucker Carlson Fox News host Carlson has long toasted to Ukraine’s ill health. As far back as 2019, Carlson said out loud that he was for Moscow in its clash with Kyiv. “Why do I care what is...
POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Arizona Governor Says He’d Rather Have a White Nationalist in State Legislature than a Democrat

Click here to read the full article. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey was questioned Thursday about his efforts to get Wendy Rogers elected to the state senate in 2020, and whether he has any regrets in light of how Rogers has been promoting white nationalist causes. Arizona Mirror reporter Jeremy Duda asked the Republican governor his thoughts on Rogers during an event where Ducey announced a scholarship program for the state’s foster children. “Are you still happy with that investment? Do you believe that was a good decision?” Duda asked, referring to the governor’s independent expenditures giving half a million dollars to Rogers’...
ARIZONA STATE
goodhousekeeping.com

The best door furniture for your home

A front door says a lot about a house. As the entrance to your home and your safe haven, the front door marks the passage between the outside world and your inside space. We often focus on design inside our homes, but what about the outside? We may focus on our gardens as relaxing spaces, but what about our front gardens, pathways and our front doors?
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turntables#Vinyl#Design#3m#Rs
People

All the Best Amazon Furniture Deals This Weekend — Including Bar Stools for $234 Less

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you're looking to do a bit of furniture shopping during this long weekend, you won't have to look much further than Amazon. The online retailer just dropped hundreds of deals on furniture — up to 62 percent off — and prices are as low as $19.
HOME & GARDEN
BGR.com

10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

Syrinx Weighted Blanket Twin 15 Pounds for Adults – Dark Grey, Cooling Rating: 3.5 Stars 【ADVANTAGE】It brings you a healthy and comfortable sleep. Syrinx weighted blanket is made of breathable and high-quality fabrics. When you turn over, there is no noise to ensure your deep sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning.【TECHNOLOGY】Syrinx weighted blanket adopts five layers for optimal breathability and cool tactile experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $59.99 $29.49 Buy from Walmart $60.00 The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
Family Handyman

If You Can’t Get Plywood Now, Try This Instead

It’s safe to say that no one active in the construction trades today can remember a time when plywood wasn’t a staple building material. The U.S. Forest Service equates the increased use of plywood in the 1920s to the beginning of the industrial age. Historians might argue that point, but you get the idea. It’s been a preferred material for all aspects of home building and remodeling for at least a century.
INDUSTRY
Rolling Stone

‘Extreme Fear Mongering’: Greg Abbott’s Push to Investigate Families Is Only the Latest in the GOP’s Anti-Trans Blitz

Click here to read the full article. Trans rights are under assault in America, and nowhere is the state-sponsored persecution more alarming than in Texas. Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton are teaming up for what appears to be an effort to force families with trans youth to move out of the state. Abbott in a letter on Tuesday directed state agencies to investigate the use of gender-affirming care for trans children, citing an opinion Paxton issued days earlier holding that such care “can legally constitute child abuse under several provisions” of Texas law. Abbott’s letter, addressed to the state’s...
TEXAS STATE
Footwear News

Nike Dresses the Air Max 90 in Colors That Are Reminiscent of Batman

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nike will soon release the classic Air Max 90 in a new colorway that appears to be inspired by the iconic comic book superhero, Batman. This week, product images of the classic running-turned-lifestyle shoe have emerged in a Batman-inspired makeup ahead of the sneaker’s launch. The Nike Air Max 90 first hit shelves in 1990 and was designed by industry veteran Tinker Hatfield. This forthcoming style dons a black-based mesh upper that’s coupled with...
APPAREL
thespruce.com

A Guide to Buying Tiny House Furniture

Buying furniture for a home can be tricky. Buying furniture for a tiny home can feel downright impossible. But it doesn’t have to be that way. In fact, you can get furniture that suits your home’s needs and size, whether you buy it from a big-box store or you have to break out the power tools to build it yourself. Check out this room-by-room guide to help you pick the ideal furniture for your space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
CNET

Grab a Heavily Discounted $99 Chromebook During Best Buy's One-Day Sale

Looking for a versatile and compact budget laptop that can travel anywhere? For under $100, this Asus laptop features Chrome OS, access to thousands of apps, built-in virus protection and cloud backups. Save $120 off the Asus Chromebook at Best Buy today and spend just $99 to get all the basic functions you need to stay connected and productive with this ultraportable 11-inch laptop. Note this deal ends tonight.
COMPUTERS
Rolling Stone

Convoy Organizer Who Promised to Choke D.C. Like a ‘Boa Constrictor’ Departs With Single Truck

Click here to read the full article. American truckers have taken the cue from their Canadian counterparts and are plotting to descend on Washington, D.C., to protest Covid-19 mandates. The threat of a convoy convergence mucking up the gears of the nation’s capital even prompted the Pentagon on Tuesday to authorize the deployment of 700 National Guard troops, who will be unarmed, and 50 tactical vehicles. The question now is what exactly they’re going to have to respond to over the course of their deployment, which is slated to last for two weeks or so. Truckers in Canada occupied downtown Ottawa...
WASHINGTON, DC
yankodesign.com

Best storage solutions to perfectly organize + de-clutter your home

If you’re an independent millennial who recently moved out of their family home and into their own, then a major issue that you may be dealing with almost every day…is space constraint! Our modern millennial homes have many virtues, but one thing they lack is space! Space constraint is something most of us end up dealing with every day. Smart storage solutions can be lifesavers in such tricky and compact situations. And to make your lives easier, we’ve curated a whole collection of storage solutions that come in the form of furniture designs that, to be honest, are going to completely organize your home! Not only do these products comfortably store your belongings, but they’re also perfect for displaying those special items that you don’t feel like shutting away in a dusty cabinet. From a crafty bed with an overhead storage space to a tree-inspired bamboo bookcase – these innovative storage and display solutions are the additions your home needs!
INTERIOR DESIGN
Digital Trends

Amazon Presidents Day Sale 2022: The best tech deals

If you’re looking for a major tech upgrade and you missed out on the big holiday sales of 2022, then you should keep a close look at the Presidents Day sales. This is one of the biggest sales events in the first quarter of the year, and many of the largest retailers, including Amazon, are going to slash prices on the most in-demand tech products around. No matter what types of products you’re in the market for — smartwatches, e-readers, headphones, laptops, or phones — there’s a good chance you’ll find what you’re looking for among the Presidents Day Amazon sales.
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy