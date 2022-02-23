Chameleon Cast For Kraven Plus Latest Blade Casting

Sony's Spider-Man universe is continuing to evolve in some unexpected ways, with iconic antagonists and antiheroes getting the spotlight in their own solo stories. The latest to join that list is Kraven the Hunter, who will be getting his own solo movie starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The supporting cast of the project has begun to take shape, and a new report from The Illuminerdi might shed light on its female lead. According to their report, Zola and The Toxic Avenger actress Taylour Paige is reportedly being eyed to appear in Kraven the Hunter, which would see her playing Marvel villainess Calypso. This comes after previous reports suggested that Jodie Turner-Smith was being circled for the role.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO