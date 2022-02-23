ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chameleon Cast For Kraven Plus Latest Blade Casting

By Campbell Clark
lrmonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday we have the latest Blade casting to share plus a report that says Chameleon cast for Kraven the Hunter. Both of these reports come from Deadline, so let’s go through them one at a time. First of all, Blade. Deadline reports that Krypton actor Aaron Pierre has been cast alongside...

Deadline

‘Kraven The Hunter’: ‘White Lotus’ Breakout Fred Hechinger To Play Chameleon In Sony’s Marvel Pic

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Fred Hechinger has joined Sony Pictures’ Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor Johnson in the titular role. Although it’s unconfirmed, sources say Hechinger would play Chameleon, the brother of Kraven, in the movie. J.C. Chandor is directing the pic with Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach producing. Art Marcum & Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk penned the screenplay. One of Sony Pictures’ universe of Marvel characters, Kraven is among Marvel’s most iconic and notorious antiheroes, who has encountered Venom and Black Panther among many others as well as being one of Spider-Man’s best-known and most-formidable enemies....
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Kraven the Hunter: Fear Street Trilogy's Fred Hechinger Rumored to Be In Talks to Play Chameleon

One of the films that Sony is currently developing for their Spider-Man Universe franchise is Kraven the Hunter which will focus on the titular antihero played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The project has been in development for a while now and it looks like it is moving forward to the production stage soon as it was recently reported that Russell Crowe has also joined the film. Now, it looks like another actor has been cast to join the film to play a known Marvel villain in the comics.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Bridgerton Season 2 Release Date, Plot, Cast, Trailer, Latest News & Everything You Need to Know

Everything you need to know about Netflix's Bridgerton Season 2. Bridgerton Season 2 is finally coming to Netflix next month. Created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes, the streamy period drama is based on Julia Quinn's novels set in the competitive world of Regency era London. The first season premiered on Netflix on December 25, 2020, and it became the most-watched Netflix series, with a viewership of 82 million households, and it remains the second most-watched series on the platform (Squid Game beat its record).
TV SERIES
Stamford Advocate

‘Teen Wolf’ Revival Movie at Paramount Plus Sets Returning Cast

Variety exclusively reported that the film was in the works in September 2021. “Teen Wolf” creator Jeff Davis will write and executive produce the film. The returning cast includes: Tyler Posey as Scott McCall, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate, Crystal Reed as Allison Argent, Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock, Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski, JR Bourne as Chris Argent, Seth Gilliam as Dr. Alan Deaton, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore, Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish, Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall, and Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar. Dylan O’Brien, Arden Cho, and Tyler Hoechlin are not currently attached to the project. Additional names will be announced at a later date.
MOVIES
Digital Trends

Spider-Man villain Chameleon joins Sony’s Kraven the Hunter

Sony Pictures is turning another Marvel villain into a headlining character in next year’s Kraven the Hunter movie. And while Kraven is best known as one of Spider-Man’s adversaries, he may not be the only member of Spidey’s rogues’ gallery to appear in the film. Deadline is reporting that Fred Hechinger has joined the cast of Kraven. And if Deadline’s sources are accurate, Hechinger may portray Dmitri Smerdyakov, aka the Chameleon.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

The Kraven The Hunter Movie Has Cast Another Classic Spider-Man Villain

Following Peter Parker’s debut in the pages of Amazing Fantasy #15, 1963’s The Amazing Spider-Man #1 saw the Webbed Wonder facing his first supervillain. Dmitri Smerdyakov, a.k.a. The Chameleon, one of Marvel Comics’ greatest masters of disguise. Chameleon is one of the Spider-Man villains who hasn’t been adapted for film yet, but that will change soon, as he’s been cast for the Kraven the Hunter movie.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Blade MCU movie adds Aaron Pierre to cast

Aaron Pierre is the latest cast member on board for the MCU’s upcoming Blade reboot, according to Deadline. The Phase 4 movie was originally announced in 2019, with Mahershala Ali, who is known for his role in the Oscar-winning drama movie Moonlight, being announced as the titular half-mortal, half-vampire vampire-hunter.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Kraven the Hunter Reportedly Casting Pivotal Spider-Man Character for Major Role

Sony's Spider-Man universe is continuing to evolve in some unexpected ways, with iconic antagonists and antiheroes getting the spotlight in their own solo stories. The latest to join that list is Kraven the Hunter, who will be getting his own solo movie starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The supporting cast of the project has begun to take shape, and a new report from The Illuminerdi might shed light on its female lead. According to their report, Zola and The Toxic Avenger actress Taylour Paige is reportedly being eyed to appear in Kraven the Hunter, which would see her playing Marvel villainess Calypso. This comes after previous reports suggested that Jodie Turner-Smith was being circled for the role.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Did Blade Reboot Cast Krypton Star Aaron Pierre as Hannibal King?

The Krypton star might be playing one of Blade's most important allies!. The Blade reboot is beginning to look really good! Krypton star Aaron Pierre has just joined the cast of the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe remake that will bring back the titular vampire hunter. But who is he playing in the MCU flick? There's a huge possibility that Pierre will portray Eric Brooks' comic book ally Hannibal King!
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Mahershala Ali’s Blade Reboot Has Recruited Some DC Talent To Its Cast

Although the general public learned that a Blade reboot was on the way back at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con, it’s been over the last year that the project starring Mahershala Ali as the title vampire hunter has been making steady progress. The latest update on this Marvel Cinematic Universe installment is another casting, following last November’s news that Delroy Lindo would be joining Ali. Blade has now recruited Aaron Pierre, one of the stars of the DC series Krypton, into its ranks.
MOVIES

