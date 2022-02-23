Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Amirov, Matthews, Muzzin & Miller

Most famously known as “Miracle on Ice,” an ice hockey game during the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, New York, became one of the most infamous moments in Olympic history. The game was played between the hosting United States and the Soviet Union on Feb. 22, 1980. As tensions rose around the Cold War, it evolved from something more than just a hockey game at the Olympics. The Soviets had won five of the last six Winter Olympic Games and were favorites once more. In what became one of the biggest upsets in Olympic history, the United States team won 4-3. Of the 20 players listed on the 1980 United States roster, three would become members of the St. Louis Blues in the NHL.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO