This Is Us | Jon Huertas On Miguel’s Relationship With Rebecca And What Is To Come [Exclusive]

By Emmanuel Gomez
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night we saw the next episode of the final chapter of NBC’s This is Us. One thing that we had mentioned in a previous piece is how the series is able to show us multiple places in the Pearson’s family life. From seeing the Pearson’s kids as children to seeing...

Comments / 0

Parade

Why Did Kevin and Sophie Get Divorced on This Is Us and How Did Rebecca and Miguel Get Together? Find Out the Latest From Season 6

After taking a few weeks off for the 2022 Winter Olympics, the sixth and final season of This Is Us is back with its sixth episode. “Our Little Island Girl: Part Two” finds Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) preparing for her first dance showcase at her new job, and if the episode’s title sounds familiar, that’s probably because the first “Our Little Island Girl” took place back in Season 3. While that episode explored Beth’s complicated relationships with both dance and her mother, “Our Little Island Girl: Part Two” sees Beth finally finding some catharsis in her dance career, serving as a satisfying companion to the earlier episode. Also in this episode, Kevin (Justin Hartley) is at odds with the women in his life in multiple timelines, Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) are on the rocks, and Miguel (Jon Huertas) can’t stop acting all passive-aggressive toward Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) new boyfriend. Keep reading to catch up on all the latest This Is Us developments from the Season 6 episode “Our Little Island Girl: Part Two.”
tvinsider.com

‘This Is Us’: Are Kevin & Madison Endgame? 5 Hints They Could Be

This Is Us is in its final season and there are a few questions we’d love to see answered before the series is through, particularly when it comes to Kevin Pearson’s (Justin Hartley) relationship status. One-third of The Big 3, Kevin’s search for love has had its highs...
tvinsider.com

‘This Is Us’ Series Finale: Date Revealed For Last Ever Episode

It’s almost time to say goodbye to the Pearsons as This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman has confirmed the air date for the show’s highly-anticipated series finale. Speaking at NBC‘s Scripted Press Day on February 11, Fogelman announced that the Season 6 (and series) finale will air on May 24, 2022, which means there will be no more hiatuses between now and the show’s conclusion once the series resumes next Tuesday (Feb 22). The final season premiered on January 4, 2022.
Us Weekly

‘This Is Us’ Star Milo Ventimiglia Promises ‘A Bit of Magic’ in ‘Deeply Emotional’ Series Finale

The end is near. Milo Ventimiglia knows how the This Is Us series finale will wrap up the NBC drama, and he exclusively told Us Weekly what to expect as season 6 winds down. “I think, if anything, there may be a bit of a bit of magic at the end — kinda like life can put something in front of you that maybe you weren’t expecting, but you still feel satisfied with it,” the actor, 44, told Us earlier this month ahead of his appearance at the SCAD TVFest, where he accepted the Virtuoso Award on Saturday, February 19.
Deadline

‘This Is Us’ Creator On Kate & Toby’s Divorce, Upcoming Flash-Forwards & Potential Future Reunion Movie – TCA

In their final TCA appearance, the creator and stars of NBC’s This Is Us today reflected on their six years together on the show and the series’ upcoming end. Creator/executive Dan Fogelman also addressed a couple of subjects about Season 6 that have come up often in the past few months, the storyline about the divorce of one of the show’s main couples, Kate and Toby, which was foreshadowed last season, the use of flash-forwards in the final season as it builds towards the series finale as well as whether the story of the Pearsons could continue beyond the end of...
Black Enterprise

Real Love: Rapper Da Brat Marries Kaleidoscope Hair Mogul Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart

Legendary rapper Da Brat married her “Twin Flame” and multimillionaire CEO fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart on the once of a lifetime “Twosday” February 22, 2022. On Tuesday evening, the newlyweds tied the knot in an enchanting ceremony at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People, which published photos of the purple and pink flower-adorned reception.
SheKnows

Young & Restless Vet Dead at 84 of Complications From Dementia

Sally Kellerman recurred as Constance Bingham in the mid-2010s. It’s a sad day in Hollywood: Sally Kellerman, the Robert Altman muse who passed through The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman’s “grandmother” passed away on February 24 of complications from dementia. An Oscar nominee for...
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Reunion We Never Thought in a Million Years We’d See

It’s a blast from the past — in the present. Let’s do the time warp again! With a single photo shared to Instagram on February 6, Bold & Beautiful leading lady Katherine Kelly Lang flashed us all the way back to the mid-2010s. In the image, she’s hanging with Kim Matula, who played Brooke’s daughter Hope from 2010-16, and Linsey Godfrey, who played poor, ill-fated Caroline from 2012-18.
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: Why Did Dr. Natalie Manning Leave?

Did you miss the episode that explained Dr. Manning’s Chicago Med exit? We’ll help you catch up. On the show, Dr. Manning ended up stealing prescription drugs from Gaffney Medical Center to help her ill mother. At first, Dr. Halstead took the fall for her poor—and highly illegal—choice. And when he did, Dr. Goodwin fired him.
Popculture

'Blue Bloods' Adds TV Legend for Upcoming Episode

Blue Bloods' magnetic pull for television legends has not weakened one bit ahead of the show's midseason return. Tony Danza will finally make his first appearance on the show during the Friday, Feb. 25 episode. The former Who's the Boss? star will play a police officer wounded in a drive-by shooting.
SheKnows

After Suffering a Heartbreak, Young & Restless’ Melissa Ordway Spends a Day Full of Things That Are ‘Good for the Soul’

A little time out with family and friends is just what the doctor ordered. Last Friday, The Young and the Restless fave Melissa Ordway (Abby) posted the devastating news that her precious dog Riley had passed away. Anyone who shares their life with a furbaby can imagine, her heart was absolutely broken. “Thank you for being an angel here on earth,” she expressed about her “companion, my journal, my first child, the sweetest boy,” then went on to say, “Now you’re amongst all the angels in heaven.”
