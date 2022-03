Following a very public backstabbing by ally County Councilman Tim Fitch, County Council Chairwoman Rita Heard Days is scrambling to find support on the St. Louis County Council, especially as that support may relate to her stonewalling progress on the County’s share of municipal bonds, already committed for much-needed upgrades and repairs to the America’s Center Convention Complex. As Days has claimed, the Convention & Visitors Commission (CVC) reneged on a 2019 deal made between disgraced former County Executive Steve Stenger and the late County Councilwoman Hazel Erby to construct a recreational facility in North County. The CVC has disputed Days’ interpretation of that agreement and has placed responsibility for the lack of progress squarely on Days and the County Council.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO