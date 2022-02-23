ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Wheel Of Time Season 2 – Elyas Actor Confirmed

By Campbell Clark
lrmonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday we share some Wheel of Time Season 2 confirmation that a fan favorite character will show up. Finally there is an Elyas actor confirmed. This means that we now know Elyas won’t be merged with another character or removed from the show. There was plenty of fan speculation that Elyas...

lrmonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Young & Restless Vet Dead at 84 of Complications From Dementia

Sally Kellerman recurred as Constance Bingham in the mid-2010s. It’s a sad day in Hollywood: Sally Kellerman, the Robert Altman muse who passed through The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman’s “grandmother” passed away on February 24 of complications from dementia. An Oscar nominee for...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Who was Scotty Wray and what was his cause of death?

SONGWRITER and guitarist, Scotty Wray, was known for his work alongside country star, Miranda Lambert. Wray passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022, Lambert announced. Who was Scotty Wray and what was his cause of death?. Country music's familiar face, Scotty Wray, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022, after...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Beadle
Parade

Doris Bowman Isn't Just Anthony Anderson's Mom—She's Also His Co-Star! Find Out All About 'Mama Doris' and Her Foray Into Showbiz

Doris Bowman has wanted to be a star all her life. Her son, Anthony Anderson, is a seven-time Emmy nominee for his sitcom Black-ish (and, as of February 2022, he’s also back on the rebooted Law & Order). Today, Bowman’s known as “Mama Doris” (or sometimes as Doris Hancox, which is what she went by before she took the Bowman surname) to a fan base of her very own, which she’s built after working with Anderson on two television shows and a series of T-Mobile commercials. All of that almost didn’t happen–until they appeared together on an episode of Celebrity Family Feud.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#The Wheel Of Time#Winter Time#The Rings Of Power S1#Rings Of Power
Cosmopolitan

Miley Cyrus is unrecognisable with a half-up bouffant

If I had to pick a word to sum up Miley Cyrus and her beauty looks, it’d be chameleon. The singer has rocked so many different looks and has rocked each and every one of them. Seriously. We’ve had ringlet curls that gave us all the Dolly Parton vibes, seriously messy bedhead and even an 80s mum haircut. We also can’t forget the moment she dyed her hair platinum blonde, made mullets cool again and even sported a hairdo that reminded us of Princess Diana.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Sister Wives': Meri Brown Confirms Why She's Sticking by Kody Brown Despite Marriage Woes

Sister Wives star Meri Brown has confirmed the reason why she's sticking by Kody Brown despite their marriage woes. In a new Sister Wives Season 16 bonus scene, Meri spoke briefly about a Season 10 moment when her sister-wife Christine was expressing being upset about moving to Arizona from Utah. "I can't do marriage with Kody anymore," Christine said at the time. Speaking to Sister Wives tell-all host Sukanya Krishnan in a one-on-one, Meri opened up about the impact that moment had on her relationship with Christine.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Wendy Williams Feels Sherri Shepherd's Show Announcement Is A 'Slap In The Face' As The Former Talk Show Host Works On Multi-Million Dollar Podcast Deal: Source

Wendy Williams is working through a lot of tough emotions after the bombshell cancellation of The Wendy Williams Show, but rumors are swirling that the ailing former host may already have a new show in the works. It was announced on Tuesday, February 22, that Williams' daytime chat fest slot...
TV & VIDEOS
HipHopDX.com

NBA YoungBoy Sparks Engagement Rumors With Insane 30-Karat Diamond Ring For His Girlfriend

Wedding bells might be in the air for NBA YoungBoy and his girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle. On Thursday (February 24), Philadelphia-based Shyne Jewelers flaunted a stunning engagement ring the Baton Rouge rapper apparently purchased for his lady on Instagram. Boasting 30 karats of GIA-certified diamonds, the ring features a giant diamond...
NBA
Vulture

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season-Premiere Recap: Wheel of Misfortune

It feels as if we’ve lived a dozen lifetimes since The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel last graced our screens in December 2019. Oh, right. That’s because we have. Miriam “Midge” Maisel? Not so much. Between the 1960 setting and season three’s cliffhanger finale, it was easy — and, frankly, necessary — to pick up exactly where the series left off two years ago without shoehorning in any COVID references. But in case you need a refresher: Midge was unceremoniously dumped from the European leg of the Shy Baldwin tour after she nearly outed him onstage at the Apollo, leaving her career in jeopardy. Also in jeopardy are Midge’s finances and her relationship with her manager, Susie Myerson. See, Susie gambled away all of Midge’s earnings last season (unbeknownst to Midge) and attempted to replace them by setting fire to her dead mother’s house and collecting the insurance money.
TV SERIES
ohmymag.co.uk

‘Invisible’ dog spends seven lonely years in kennels without adoption

Lonely Lina, who has spent almost her entire life in a shelter, has faded into the background at Barking Mad Dog Rescue. She is anxious for an owner to come forward and take her home and show her what it means to be loved. She has gone through many failed attempts to find her a home.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy