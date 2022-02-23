ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Breaking News: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Supports the Expedient Confirmation of a Black Woman to Become the Next United States Supreme Court Justice

By Article submitted
Tennessee Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Glenda Glover, Ph.D., JD, CPA, International President and CEO, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®. CHICAGO (TN Tribune) — Steeped in far more than historical significance, the confirmation of a Black woman to the highest court of the land would represent yet another significant step in America fulfilling its promise to...

February 23, 2022 – As Catholic women, rooted in our faith’s call to love one another and see God in every person, we strongly support the Biden administration’s promise to nominate a Black woman to the United States Supreme Court. The Supreme Court, the highest court in the land, is the final arbiter on the most consequential legal issues governing our country and our society. The Supreme Court decides issues of law ranging from immigration to our criminal legal system, civil rights to healthcare. For that reason, it is imperative that the Court reflect the diversity of our country in order to act in a fully informed, deliberate way and arrive at sound decisions. In light of the renewed attacks on voting rights and racial progress we see today, it is even more critical to nominate a Justice who is committed to upholding the rule of law and the Constitution for this generation and the generations to come.
