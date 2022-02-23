Breaking News: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Supports the Expedient Confirmation of a Black Woman to Become the Next United States Supreme Court Justice
By Glenda Glover, Ph.D., JD, CPA, International President and CEO, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®. CHICAGO (TN Tribune) — Steeped in far more than historical significance, the confirmation of a Black woman to the highest court of the land would represent yet another significant step in America fulfilling its promise to...tntribune.com
Comments / 0