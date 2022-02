On Wednesday, February 24, offering support to trans youth in Texas effectively became a crime. If that sounds like hyperbole, I urge you to read the full text of the letter that Governor Greg Abbott sent to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services yesterday, in which he directed the agency to “conduct a prompt and thorough investigation” of any instances of “a wide variety of elective procedures for gender transitioning, including reassignment surgeries..., mastectomies, removals of otherwise healthy body parts, and administration of puberty-blocking drugs.”

