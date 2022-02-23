ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$1,500 Stimulus Check Will Be Sent To Some Alabama Workers

By Jason Hall
Photo: Getty Images

More than 10,000 Alabama workers are eligible to receive another stimulus package check in the coming weeks.

The Alabama Department of Human Resources announced child care workers will be able to receive bonuses as part of the first round of Child Care Workforce Stabilization grants from the department, which will run from February 28 through March 18, according to a news release shared on the department's website this week.

The department awarded 1,278 grants to child care providers who applied in December 2021 and January 2022, which fund bonuses of $1,500 for full-time employees and $750 for part time employees.

In total, 65% of child care providers in the state of Alabama applied for and received grants, which totaled 10,065 employees.

DHR initially announced the program in November as part of an effort to help providers recruit and retain qualified employees to meet the growing demand amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic .

“The nationwide staffing shortage has tested the resilience of Alabama’s child care providers,” said Alabama DHR Commissioner Nancy Buckner . “As they continue to persevere, these bonuses will help recruit much-needed reinforcements and reward current employees for their dedicated service to the children and families of Alabama.”

Eligible employees will be qualified to receive up to eight quarterly bonuses before the two-year grant period completes in September 2023.

