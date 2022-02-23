ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Collection

By Tiziana Cardini
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For his return to the fashion scene after a five-year hiatus, Ennio Capasa chose the evening of 02.22.2222, a talismanic date that astro-pundits call the most vibrational day of the year. It wasn’t just good vibes and omens that compelled Capasa to stage his comeback. Rather, he felt “a real urgency,...

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Suicoke Travels to Italy for Its SS22 Collection

Cult-favorite brand Suicoke transports us to an Italian resort for its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, looking to 20th century architecture as its muse. Venturing to Lake Como for a highly romantic backdrop to the melange of 90’s-inspired garments, the functionality of the historic buildings emphasizes the latest drop’s crisp silhouettes and elegant lines.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NYLON

6 Emerging Designers To Know From Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall 2022

Each season, Copenhagen Fashion Week brings forward an explosion of color, prints, patterns and fun silhouettes to add to your wardrobe rotation. Over the years, the Danish capital has become one of the best fashion cities to watch for emerging designers, too. While most people know Copenhagen for home-grown brands like Ganni or Stine Goya, there’s a whole hub of young names experimenting with knitwear, focusing on sustainability, and upcycling clothes in new, creative ways.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Eckhaus Latta RTW Fall 2022

Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta marked 10 years in business by celebrating the two tenets of their brand — craft and community — and taking over the abandoned Essex Street Market to give it one last burst of creative energy before it’s demolished to make way for luxury condominiums.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creativity#Paris#Reds#Bare Legs#02 22 2222#Costume National#Japanese
WWD

The 15 Best Designer Tote Bags That Carry It All

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. The best designer tote bags are undoubtedly the chicest way to carry more than your phone, keys and wallet — think your laptop, a change of shoes or a backup sweater. Perhaps they can hold even on-the-go beauty elixirs and a complete lunch, too. But more than being practical, extra-roomy bags are becoming more coveted, possibly, than the trendiest of mini bags.More from WWDInside Moynat's Workshop in Paris12 Tote Bags Perfect For Your...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Is the Perfect Model Posing in a Gucci Monogrammed Suit and Pink Handbag

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Zaya Wade continues to showcase her keen eye for exciting prints. The influencer shared a photo on Instagram yesterday that showed her wearing a brown matching Gucci suit that incorporated the signature double “G” monogram all over the garments. The suit had a slender tapered look  accessorized with a pair of sleek white sunglasses that had bold yellow lenses for an added pop of color, and she also carried a pink Gucci Bamboo 1947 small top handle bag that perfectly...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Serena Williams Turns the Gucci Front Row Into a Family Affair

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. It’s a well-known fact that Serena Williams is one of the most fashion-savvy athletes on the planet. As such, it came as little surprise to see her at the Gucci show today in Milan. After all, Williams starred in a Gucci campaign last April, has regularly sported Alessandro Michele’s flamboyant designs on the red carpet—most notably the ombré pink, feather-covered cape and slinky silver bodysuit she wore to last year’s Met gala—and even showed up to the storied Italian house’s blockbuster “Gucci Love Parade” show in Los Angeles last November.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Vogue Magazine

Kendall Jenner Debuts a Dramatic New Hair Color on the Prada Runway

As if you needed more proof that copper is the hair color of the moment, today Kendall Jenner unveiled a new shocking red dye job on the Prada runway in Milan. The 26-year-old model’s freshly dyed red lengths were worn in a sleek, sculptural chignon crafted by Guido Palau above a black plume-embellished coat and sheer gray slip skirt look. The change comes not long after Jenner sported a trompe l'oeil choppy, asymmetrical ginger bob as part of a color-inflected minimalism spread in Vogue’s March issue, perhaps a moment that helped spark her interest in becoming a real redhead.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

An adidas Collaboration Dominated Gucci's Fall 2022 Season

Gucci unveils its 2022 Fall collection, a colorful compendium of tailored suits and coats in collaboration with the German sportswear brand. Alessandro Michele deploys colorful, mixed materials for Gucci’s Fall 2022 collection, adapting adidas’ branded Trefoil and Three Stripes logo as a running visual motif throughout its lineup of extravagant sartorial suits, color-blocking knitwear, latex dresses and jackets. Punchy, bright plaid, pinstripe and monogram patterns accent a handful of the suits also adapting adidas’ Three Stripes logo, which vertically runs downside the blazer and pant seams. Michele drapes oversize coats over color-clashing ensembles with mixed materials like corduroy, chiffon, fur, and metallic overlays. Single-breasted blazers see oversize contrasting wide peak lapels with studded detailing along the structured shoulders and collars, followed by delicate lineup of sheered-out knitwear with intricate cutouts.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Giu Giu Drops Nature-Inspired SS22 "à la campagne" Collection

Los Angeles- and Paris-based knitwear label Giu Giu has unveiled its Spring/Summer 2022 collection titled “à la campagne.”. Founder and designer Giuliana Leila Raggiani created the range during her summer holidays in Montvalent, France. The knitwear items arrive in a seasonal “Nonna” color palette, which takes inspiration from the earth, water and movement. Shades like brown “Tsuchi,” dusty green “Clay” and “Band-Aid” dominate the range. These colors are found on a selection of knit dresses and pants, as well as cropped tees, hoodies and turtleneck sweaters.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Lara Barrio Joins Victoria Beckham as Design Director

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Lara Barrio has joined Victoria Beckham as design director, and her debut collection will be for pre-spring 2023, WWD has learned. Barrio was working most recently at Chloé, and before that served as head designer at Salvatore Ferragamo, working with Paul Andrew.More from WWDSalvatore Ferragamo Pre-Fall 2022Chloé Pre-Fall 2022Chloé RTW Spring 2022 She held a similar title at Acne Studios, where she worked for more than three years. Before joining Acne, she worked for Loewe. Barrio is understood to be in the process of building a team at the London-based Beckham brand, which has...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

Conner Ives' Runway Debut Was Inspired By American Style Icons

Designer Conner Ives mixes his New York upbringing with his London cool kid education. Between his whimsical shapes, punchy colors, and patchwork fabrics, it's no wonder Adwoa Aboah and Rihanna have become fans. And with the fall 2o22 shows just kicking off in London, all eyes were on the American...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Apartment Therapy

Rachel Zoe Just Released a Peel and Stick Wallpaper Collection

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Rachel Zoe is “going deeper into your home” with a brand new line of bold, colorful wallpapers. The designer, known for her fairly minimalist style, is turning up the volume on her aesthetic after she paid a visit to a friend’s home that was washed in patterns and vibrancy.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Ulla Johnson Launching Denim Collection

Click here to read the full article. Ulla Johnson is making her true blue love official by launching a denim collection at her runway show Sunday, which will available for preorder the next day. Ulla Johnson Denim will include four jean styles and one jacket available in a variety of washes, all made in Los Angeles.More from WWDCoach NYFW After PartyChristian Cowan RTW Spring 2022Celebrities at New York Fashion Week Spring 2022 - So Far “We have been dabbling in denim for many years, but playing with it as fashion pieces and dresses, not like a forever classic core or developed with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Kim Kardashian Arrived at Milan Fashion Week Ready for the Front Row

After months of wearing nothing but Demna creations and appearing in Balenciaga’s spring 2022 campaign, Kim Kardashian appears ready to enter the next phase of her style evolution. Arriving in Milan this morning just as the city’s fashion week festivities kicked off, Kardashian wore a piece that reflected several of the moment’s key trends. Dressed in a custom, caramel-colored nappa leather boiler suit from Prada, the reality star immediately captured the attention of the paparazzi. Kardashian made a splash by shielding her eyes from the flashbulbs with a pair of the brand's sunglasses and adding a bit of sexiness to the look by letting her nylon Prada bra peek out from beneath her suit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Avril Lavigne on Her New Album, Collecting Tiaras, and Never Changing Her Style

Watching Avril Lavigne’s new music video, Bite Me—the lead single of her new album, Love Sux, out January 25th—one could easily be tricked into thinking it was released back in the early 2000s. Not in a bad way. The Canadian punk-pop icon is a rare artist who has forgone eras and never strayed from her signature look and sound since first bursting onto the scene with 2002’s Let Go.
MUSIC
Harper's Bazaar

Peter Do’s Fashion Week Light Show

After his blockbuster runway debut last September, all eyes were on Peter Do. And the 2020 LVMH Prize co-winner did not disappoint with his sophomore appearance at New York Fashion Week. Witnessing his Fall 2022 show at the Korean culture hub Genesis House was like stepping into one of James Turrell’s Ganzfeld installations, which is to say like entering a new dimension.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Designers want us to know that puffer coats and slippers are here to stay

It would be easy – and much more cost effective, not to mention sustainable – to cancel fashion weeks entirely and replace them with one big look book from every brand. But aside from being no fun at all, doing so would miss the point in the bi-annual shows entirely. Less about the items soon to be on sale, fashion week is about the designer’s vision, the mood and spirit of the brand and a conversation of how that mood will change in the seasons to come. The shows immerse buyers, press, influencers (and now, Tik Tok stars - many...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy