Tennis

Ben Stiller ‘died inside’ when forced to play tennis with pro Rafael Nadal

By Mared Parry
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Ben Stiller has recalled the embarrassing tale of going head to head playing tennis with Rafael Nadal .

The Hollywood actor , 56, claimed he “died inside” at the time, after he met the professional tennis player, 35, and was “forced” to play with him.

Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on 22 February, Ben called the moment “a dream come true”, and “a nightmare that’s happening simultaneously”.

He explained that he’s not even a tennis player, so he definitely didn’t beat him.

ESPN

Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal cruise into 2nd round of Mexican Open

ACAPULCO, Mexico -- Daniil Medvedev continued his pursuit of the No. 1 ranking with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Benoit Paire on Tuesday to move into the second round at the Mexican Open. The 26-year-old Russian can overtake Novak Djokovic for top spot in the men's tennis rankings if he...
TENNIS
Hello Magazine

Priyanka Chopra gives first look inside baby's nursery – fans react

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby together in January – but the couple have barely shared details of their newborn, until now. On Wednesday, as the Hollywood star shared several photos taken during the past month, she shared a tiny glimpse inside her baby's bedroom.
WORLD
Deadline

Sally Kellerman Dies: ‘MASH’ Star ‘Hot Lips Houlihan’ And Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Sally Kellerman, who was best known as US Army Maj. Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in Robert Altman’s MASH, has died. She was 84 and died today at an assisted living facilty in Woodland Hills, Calif from complications of dementia. Kellerman’s career lasted more than 60 years. In addition to the film MASH (the TV series was abbreviated M*A*S*H), she was in a number of Altman films, including Brewster McCloud, Welcome to LA, and  The Player.   (More) More from DeadlineDonny Davis Dies: Comedian, 'Chelsea Lately' & Britney Spears Favorite Was 43Mark Lanegan Dies: Screaming Trees, Queens Of The Stone Age Singer Was 57Gary Brooker Dies: Procol Harum Frontman, "Whiter Shade Of Pale" Singer-Songwriter Was 76Best of DeadlineCancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 SeasonWhat's New On HBO Max For January 2022: Day-By-Day Listings For TV Shows & MoviesNew On Prime Video For January 2022: Daily Listings For Streaming TV, Movies & More
CELEBRITIES
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic's gift to the little fan in Dubai

Novak Djokovic r made his first round match at the ATP 500 in Dubai by easily adjusting Lorenzo Musetti with a double 6-3 in an hour and a quarter, immediately appearing to be in good condition despite almost three months of absence from the fields. Djokovic also became a protagonist...
TENNIS
The Independent

