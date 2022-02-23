Elton John’s private jet reportedly forced to make emergency landing

Elton John ’s private jet was reportedly forced to make an urgent emergency landing.

On Monday, 21 February at around 10:20am, the famous singer ’s flight departed from Farnborough Airport in Hampshire , heading to America .

However, a report from The Sun has claimed they had to soon return, after the plane suffered a malfunction only an hour into the transatlantic trip.

The pilot was reportedly struggling to land the plane due to the 80 mph winds.

Witnesses saw the jet at the time, which isn’t hard to miss with a gigantic ‘E’ emblazoned on its side.

