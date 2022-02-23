ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

UK man hands Cyprus Church icon taken by his officer father

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CSAi8_0eN32yZF00

An 18th-century icon that a British officer spirited out of war-wracked Cyprus in 1974 was returned Wednesday to the island’s Orthodox Church by the officer’s son to reunite it with those “who really appreciate what it stands for.”

A representative of the Cyprus Archbishop Chrysostomos II received the icon during a ceremony at Geneva’s Villa Moynier which houses the Academy of International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights.

The Royal Air Force officer had been serving on Cyprus during the summer of 1974 when Turkey invaded and cleaved the island along ethnic lines in the wake of Greek junta-backed coup aiming at union with Greece.

The officer found the icon and took it back to Britain, where his son said it remained locked away “in a box for years.” The son, who wished to remain anonymous, said keeping it out of sight for so long “seemed such a waste” and thought it’s return would be “best for all concerned.”

“If only this picture could talk. It would have a great tale to tell about its creation and the joy it has given to many generations of worshippers,” the officer’s son wrote in a note. “It would also tell of the sorrows of the world, conflict and removal to another land for many years.”

He reached out to Professor Marc-Andre Renold who runs the Art-Law Centre of the University of Geneva and holds the UNESCO Chair in International Cultural Heritage Law.

Renold then contacted art historian Maria Paphiti — herself involved in the repatriation of several looted religious artworks — who coordinated the icon’s handover with the Cyprus Church.

Renold said the icon’s “smooth and transparent” return was the result of the son’s wish to “do the right thing.” Paphiti said the icon’s return is a cause for celebration but also for “contemplation for the thousands of artworks that are illegally trafficked."

The Cyprus Church has for decades tried to track down numerous religious icons, mosaics and frescoes stolen from hundreds of abandoned churches and monasteries in the island's breakaway Turkish Cypriot north and sold abroad.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Harry given ‘insufficient information’ over security decision, court hears

The Duke of Sussex received “insufficient information” over a decision to change his tax-payer funded police protection when he is in the UK, the High Court has heard.Harry is bringing a legal challenge against the Home Office after being told he would no longer be given the “same degree” of personal protective security when visiting from the US, despite offering to pay for it himself.The duke wants to bring his children to visit from across the Atlantic, but “does not feel safe” when visiting under the current security arrangements, the court was previously told.He is challenging the February 2020 decision...
U.K.
The Independent

Boy must leave father in England and return to Russia – judge

A seven-year-old boy living with his father in England must go back to his mother in Russia, a judge has ruled.Mr Justice Peel’s decision was announced on Friday after he considered evidence at a private hearing in the Family Division of the High Court earlier this month.The boy’s parents were living in Russia when he was born in 2015, Mr Justice Peel was told.London">They split a year later, with the father leaving for a new life in England.Last summer, the father brought the boy over to England, telling the court the mother agreed to let him stay for three years.She said she only agreed to a two-month visit, however.The judge, who was urged by the father to let the boy stay and by the mother to send him back to Russia, sided with her.He said Russian judges should resolve any further rows about the youngster’s care.He also said the family cannot be identified.
U.K.
The Independent

UK says diplomacy ‘absolutely off the table’ after Russia’s ‘aggressive’ invasion of Ukraine

Diplomacy is “absolutely off the table” after Russia’s “aggressive” invasion of Ukraine, Ben Wallace has said.The UK’s defence secretary described Vladimir Putin’s actions as “naked and aggressive”, adding that Britain has already reminded Russia of their “obligations to the Geneva Conventions” and to “uphold humanitarian law”.“At the moment, diplomacy is absolutely off the table,” Mr Wallace said during an appearance on BBC Breakfast.“I’m not sure what more diplomacy will achieve at this very moment in time.”Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Ukraine-Russia news: Putin tells Ukraine forces to overthrow ZelenskyWhat are the issues between Ukraine and Russia? The crisis explained
POLITICS
Anita Durairaj

The Philistines mentioned in the Bible were of European origin

Samson bound by the PhilistinesPicture by unknown author; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain in the United States. In the Bible, the Philistines were known for being in conflict with the Israelites. They were often not described positively and even today, the word "philistine" has a negative connotation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orthodox Church#Icons#Uk#British#Villa Moynier#The Royal Air Force#Greek#The Cyprus Church
The Independent

Government accused of ‘strangling life out of’ Transport for London despite deal

The Government has been accused of “strangling the life” out of Transport for London (TfL) despite announcing a new £200 million funding deal.The announcement is the fourth funding settlement of the pandemic and takes Government support close to £5 billion.The Government said the settlement, which runs until June 24, includes conditions to put TfL on track to financial sustainability by 2023 and the potential for a longer-term capital settlement “dependent on the mayor and TfL’s co-operation”.But union leaders and opposition politicians criticised the move, made ahead of strikes next week by London Underground workers worried about their jobs, pay, pensions...
WORLD
GV Wire

War in Ukraine Would Force Israel to Get off the Fence

If Vladimir Putin orders his forces into Ukraine, Israel may be harmed in several ways, since it has always struggled to maintain its policy of straddling the fence in regional conflicts involving Russia. An invasion will entail extremely harsh sanctions on Russia by the West, including halting the purchase of...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
U.K.
Country
Greece
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
The Independent

Drunk woman downed wine on flight and refused to wear mask before slapping officer at Heathrow, court hears

A woman caused havoc on a flight from Helsinki to London by downing mini bottles of wine, refusing to wear a mask and ultimately hitting a police officer with a make-up bag, a court has heard.Lotta Kemppinen, from Bristol, had allegedly been drinking before boarding the Finnair flight to London on Christmas Eve.Cabin crew told the jury how Ms Kemppinen badgered a fellow passenger, who asked to be moved, and ignored 15 requests to wear a face covering.On arrival at London Heathrow, she then hit the police officer – who boarded the plane to remove her – with a make-up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Atlantic

The Reason Putin Would Risk War

There are questions about troop numbers, questions about diplomacy. There are questions about the Ukrainian military, its weapons, and its soldiers. There are questions about Germany and France: How will they react? There are questions about America, and how it has come to be a central player in a conflict not of its making. But of all the questions that repeatedly arise about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the one that gets the least satisfactory answers is this one: Why?
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

520K+
Followers
176K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy