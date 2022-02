KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball. And if you had time from 6 p.m. through 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, you could have played dodgeball. The Knoxville Parks and Recreation Department ended their winter event series with a game of dodgeball hosted in the Cumberland Estates Recreation Center. It was an event for anyone over 18 years old, free and open to the public. People of all skills were welcome, no matter how involved they wanted to be on the team.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO