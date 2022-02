That POTUS 46 is a fraud, a pathological liar, a socio/psychopath and a closeted Communist traitor, and should have been abundantly clear on his first day in office. Yet Congress has been silent on this and much, much more, for decades. In fact, our so-called leaders do little besides getting large salaries, accruing overly generous retirement packages, selling out their country and meeting at clandestine lodges where they do God knows what. Why don’t they do something significant to help make law-abiding, tax-paying American citizens economically strong and self-sufficient?

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO