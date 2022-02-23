Three-judge panel's decision could be appealed by both sides, as it enacts a new congressional map not drawn by General Assembly and lets district maps for NC House and Senate stand.

Trial court rejects NC congressional map, OKs legislative districts is a story from Carolina Public Press , an award-winning independent newsroom. Our breakthrough journalism shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues facing North Carolina’s 10.2 million residents. Please consider making a contribution to support our journalism.