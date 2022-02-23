ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Scorpions, ‘Rock Believer': Album Review

By Gary Graff
Awesome 92.3
Awesome 92.3
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"The king of riffs is back in town," Klaus Meine declares at the start of Scorpions' new album. And they are not holding anything in reserve. Though it's an old showbiz conceit, there was some genuine concern about whether the long-lived group would follow up 2015's Return to Forever, a 50th-anniversary...

awesome923.com

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

Scorpions preview imminent new album with swaggering single, Shining Of Your Soul

With the release of their upcoming album Rock Believer only four days away, iconic German rock band Scorpions have shared their final pre-release single, Shining Of Your Soul. Following the release of singles Peacemaker, Seventh Sun and the album’s epic title track, Shining Of Your Soul continues the quartet’s red hot form, pairing swampy electric guitar riffs and rhythmic off-beat six-string snaps with infectious lead melodies and a neat solo.
MUSIC
Loudwire

40 Rock + Metal Albums Turning 50 in 2022

Here's an offer you can't refuse. We're going to look back at 40 rock and metal albums turning 50 this year and reminisce what a great year it was for music. Black Sabbath continued to forge heavy metal history with Vol. 4, T. Rex and David Bowie brought glam rock to the forefront, with Bowie even spawning one of rock's most recognizable characters in Ziggy Stardust. Plus, Jethro Tull, The Moody Blues and The Rolling Stones all topped the album charts with classic releases in 1972.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Album review: Author & Punisher – Krüller

When Author & Punisher first rose to prominence through its compelling mangle of abrasive, robotic electronica in the mid-’00s, few could’ve imagined that the project would still be breaking fresh ground almost two decades down the line. The metallic-industrial alter-ego of engineer, instrumentalist, vocalist and avant-garde sculptor Tristan...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Fidelman
Person
Rudolf Schenker
Person
Klaus Meine
Person
Lemmy
Austin Chronicle

Album Review: Blindshore

As a former axeslinger for long-gone ATX shoegazer greats Seven Percent Solution (authors of Gabriel's Waltz, one of the finest psychedelic rock records to ever gestate in the Lone Star State) and A Five and Dime Ship, guitarist James Adkisson knows his way around an effects pedal or two. For Into the Ocean, his third album under the Blindshore moniker, Adkisson takes forlorn, introspective pop songs and drowns them in a bathtub of reverb, fuzz, echo, and electronics, to rise again better than when they went under. Lead track "A Dark Path" drills down into a kind of probing melancholy but does it under the auspices of a spacey melody and an otherworldly shimmer. The propulsive "Submarine" grooves steadily through clouds of fuzzy atmosphere, with riffs floating out of the ether and insinuating themselves into your earhole before you know what's happened. The soaring "Star" blends distorted drum sounds with tuneful noises of enigmatic instrumental origin. "The Question" might get lost in its own plaintiveness if not for the noise guitar and hazy rhythms that rumble beneath its surface. Amazingly, all these machine-made accouterments serve the songs, rather than obscure them, making plain that, in Blindshore's world, sonic surgery reigns but solid songcraft rules.
ROCK MUSIC
Kerrang

Album review: Bloodywood – Rakshak

When Bloodywood exploded into the YouTube limelight a few years ago with an arsenal of metallic covers they seemed like a lot of fun, but not a band built to last. There’s still a lot to be said for their viral version of Ari Ari and the Ed Sheeran and Ariana Grande songs on their first collection Anti-Pop Vol. 1, but the Bloodywood behind Rakshak are an altogether different proposition.
MUSIC
Cleveland.com

Scorpions, Tears For Fears top this week’s new album releases

Scorpions and Tears For Fears return after long breaks to lead this week’s batch of new music releases (all subject to change)... Album of the Week: German headbanging legends Scorpions sting us again with “Rock Believer” (Spinefarm), the group’s first new album in seven years. Record and produced at home in Hanover, it’s the quintet’s first to feature its latest drummer Mikkey Dee (from Motorhead) and comes in both an 11-track standard version and a 16-track deluxe edition.
MUSIC
Awesome 92.3

The ‘Hysteria’ Song That Made Def Leppard’s Phil Collen Cringe

Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen named the song on the 1987 album Hysteria that used to make him “cringe” – although he’s over it now. The record took three years to complete amid issues including a failed attempt to work with Jim Steinman and the car crash that left drummer Rick Allen with one arm. But when the album was finally released after the band’s reunion with producer Mutt Lange, it fulfilled all their ambitions and more.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#Hard Rock#True Believers#Anthems#Rock Believer
Awesome 92.3

Rush Preview ‘Moving Pictures’ Reissue With Live ‘Vital Signs’

Rush previewed their Moving Pictures reissue with a lean live version of "Vital Signs," the closing track from that 1981 prog-rock classic. The performance highlights the Live in YYZ 1981 recording, captured March 25, 1981, at Toronto's Maple Leaf Gardens. The presentation here is only slightly scrappier than the album version: Geddy Lee's melodic bass weaves between Alex Lifeson's choppy ska guitar riff and Neil Peart's drum fireworks, including some metronomic hi-hat work.
MUSIC
98.3 The Snake

2022 Hard Rock + Metal Album Release Calendar

With so many new metal and hard rock albums being released each week, it can be difficult to keep up. We’re making things a lot easier for you by keeping track of all the 2022 releases in one convenient location. Check back often or bookmark this page, because this...
ROCK MUSIC
Awesome 92.3

Ranking Every David Gilmour and Roger Waters Solo Album

David Gilmour and Roger Waters both laid claim to the legacy of Pink Floyd, rarely making solo statements. The difference was that Gilmour remained at the helm, leading Pink Floyd to three more studio albums after Waters' bitter mid-'80s departure. Some have actually argued that the first one, Momentary Lapse of Reason, was nothing more than a Gilmour solo project dressed up with the band moniker.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
The Sanford Herald

Dolly Parton plans rock album if inducted into Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame

Dolly Parton plans to make a rock album if she's inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The 76-year-old country music legend is nominated for the first time alongside the likes of Eminem, Lionel Richie and Duran Duran. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up...
MUSIC
Awesome 92.3

Listen to Bonnie Raitt’s New Song ‘Made Up Mind’ From Upcoming LP

Bonnie Raitt has new music coming soon. The singer-songwriter and guitarist will release Just Like That ... , her first studio album in six years, on April 22. You can listen to the album's first single, "Made Up Mind," below. “On this record, I wanted to stretch,” Raitt said in...
MUSIC
Awesome 92.3

Robert Plant Stole Fuel to Be in Band With John Bonham

Robert Plant recalled the moment he met John Bonham and how the encounter led to trouble with the police. The future Led Zeppelin bandmates were both active on the gig circuit in the Black Country region of England in the early ‘60s. In a recent interview with Rick Rubin on the Broken Record podcast, Plant said he was fronting local group the Crawling King Snakes when Bonham introduced himself.
MUSIC
NME

XXXTentacion’s ‘?’ passes Drake’s ‘Scorpion’ to become Spotify’s most streamed hip-hop album in history

XXXTentacion‘s 2018 album ‘?’ has become the most streamed hip-hop album in Spotify history, surpassing Drake’s 2018 LP, ‘Scorpion’. Chart Data reported that as of last November, ‘Scorpion’ was ahead of ‘?’ by nearly one billion streams. XXXTentacion’s second studio album has since reached 7.884billion plays on the platform, with Drake currently sitting at 7.883bn.
CELEBRITIES
Awesome 92.3

Win a Deluxe 45 RPM Vinyl Box Set of Van Halen’s First Album

Van Halen's first six albums are getting an audio upgrade courtesy of Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab, and UCR is giving away a $125 vinyl box set edition of their first album, Van Halen. Van Halen have partnered with Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab (MoFi) to produce the expansive collection of LPs....
MUSIC
Awesome 92.3

Rick Wakeman Still Bewildered by ‘Close to the Edge’

Rick Wakeman said Close to the Edge was the best album Yes ever made and revealed he was still bewildered by what the band achieved with it. Released in 1972, the LP was the British band's fifth and remains a classic work in the prog genre. In a recent interview with The Mercury News, the keyboardist – a member of Yes during five separate stints – was asked to settle fan discussions by naming the band's greatest work. He chose Close to the Edge without hesitation.
MUSIC
Awesome 92.3

2022 True/False Film Festival – What To Know

I lived in Columbia Missouri for a little over 4 years. Overall, it was a good time. Lots of local shops and activities, thriving theatre scene, plenty of places to see music, etc. One of the major events that takes place every March is the True/False Film Fest. People in Columbia LOVE this festival. I never knew people got so obsessed with documentary films. But people go crazy for this, and there a lot of great films to be seen. Co-workers at my old station would take days off to be a part of this. It is worth the trip.
COLUMBIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

Journey and Toto Kick Off 2022 ‘Freedom’ Tour: Set Lists, Videos

Journey kicked off their 2022 Freedom tour last night in Pittsburgh with a crowd-pleasing 19-song set largely dedicated to their biggest hits. Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain and Arnel Pineda were joined at the packed PPG Paints Arena by recently recruited keyboardist and singer Jason Derlatka, drummer Deen Castronovo and bassist Todd Jenson. There was no mention of bassist Randy Jackson or drummer Narada Michael Walden, who were announced as new band members in 2020.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Awesome 92.3

Awesome 92.3

Sedalia, MO
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
610K+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://awesome923.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy