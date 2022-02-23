ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California bald eagle pair tends nest on snowy day

Salamanca Press
 1 day ago

Snow isn't stopping a pair of bald eagles from tending two eggs in their nest...

The Independent

Moose tramples and crushes Iditarod dogsled team in Alaska

An Alaskan woman training her dogs for the Iditarod race was attacked by an angry moose with her dogs trampled on and left seriously injured.In a Facebook post, Bridgett Watkins shared her experience of the day a moose charged at her and her dogs while she was training them through a 52-mile run on 3 February.While moose sightings in Alaska aren’t that uncommon, they rarely attack humans unprovoked.Ms Watkins, a 38-year-old musher, initially thought when she spotted the moose that it would go way, she told local media outlets.Ms Watkins, along with her friend and handler Jen Nelson, was running...
The Independent

Wolf experts warn of ‘extremely abnormal’ behaviour of animal in Minnesota

Experts are warning the public about the “extremely abnormal” behaviour of one wolf in Minnesota, after a group encountered the creature and it showed absolutely no fear of their loud snowmobiles.Inside the  218,00-acre Voyageurs National Park in northern Minnesota, close to the Canadian border, University of Minnesota-led group the Voyageurs Wolf Project captured photos of a wolf that came within five feet of a group of snowmobiles.“The wolf seemed unalarmed, did not appear to exhibit fear of people or the snowmobiles, and just sauntered/lingered in the area,” read a post from the group on Facebook, with pictures of the animal plus...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rare Yellowstone cougar encounter caught on video

An ecotour company that operates in Yellowstone National Park has captured extremely rare footage of an active cougar. “Low quality video but a high quality sighting!” Yellowstone Wolf Tracker boasted Sunday via Instagram. “Today many of us were graced with a rare sighting of a very elusive predator; the mountain lion!”
IFLScience

“Highly Predatory” Brown Bear Killed 38 Newborn Reindeer In One Month

A number of highly predatory brown bears, including one that killed 38 newborn reindeer one month and 18 young moose the next, have been tracked and monitored in a study in Norrbotten, northern Sweden. The bear was one of 15 tracked with GPS collars. Researchers also fitted 2,500 adult female...
The Atlantic

America’s Love-Hate Relationship With the Bald Eagle

Jack E. Davis wants it very clearly understood that a bald eagle cannot, in fact, pluck an infant girl from her carriage, carry her clenched between its talons to its nest, and feed her to its eaglets. Okay?. If Davis’s plea seems especially plaintive, that’s because it contradicts centuries of...
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Mom and Baby Moose Die in Northern Idaho

A mom and baby moose both died in Northern Idaho recently outside of Clark Fork. These moose had been fed by locals and it was ultimately their demise. A woman came across the mother and baby moose on her property, and after trying to scare them away realized they were not afraid of people. The reason for this is because they had come to expect food from them. Sadly, the mother was found dead, leaving the baby moose to fend for itself. The woman called the Idaho Department of Fish and Game to help with the situation, but before they could arrive the baby had died as well.
DFW Community News

‘My Heart is Broken': Bald Eagles' Nest Falls From Tree, High Winds to Blame

A Northeast Dallas community near White Rock Lake is heartbroken after a bald eagles’ nest fell to the ground. We’re told Tuesday's high winds are to blame for breaking a limb and causing the nest to fall from the cottonwood tree where they’d made their home. For weeks, people came from all over the Metroplex to get a glimpse of the birds, which were affectionately named Nick and Nora.
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Mountain Lion Kills Elk Right At Colorado Man’s Front Door

Did the elk get killed by this mountain lion or was it already dead? Did this guy happen to come across the scene afterwards or did he see it?. Mountain lions are some of the coolest animals that run around the woods. An apex predator feared by virtually everything, it is deadly silent and always terrifying never knowing where they are or what they might do.
