College student allegedly robs train conductor, mom turns him in

( NewsNation Now ) — The suspect sought in a Chicago train robbery has been identified as a Loyola University student recognized by his own mother, who drove him to the police station to turn himself in.

Zion Brown, 18, robbed a Metra Electric conductor last week because he says he needed the money to “buy a snack before his next university lecture.”

Police say he dumped his weapon into a nearby garbage can and escaped on foot. Later that night, his mother recognized a masked Brown in security photos on the news and drove him to surrender to police.

Cook County Judge Maryam Ahmad ordered Brown be held without bail, rejecting the defense attorney’s argument, saying as a hungry college kid she herself would have never thought to rob someone.

Brown’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 4.

