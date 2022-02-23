Fan experience returns for Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big 12 Tournament is back in a big way!

The COVID-19 pandemic caused the Big 12 Tournament to minimize the festival-like environment for the last two years, but events planned around the conference tournament are making their return in 2022.

From March 9 to March 13, Big 12 fans will have a full slate of events to enjoy while they watch their schools play for the championship.

Big 12 Run

The morning of the Big 12 Tournament championship game will give fans the chance to represent their favorite team while running a 5k through downtown.

The race begins at 9 a.m. and registration is open to sign up and runners can chose to run virtually, as well.

Big 12 Big Q

Pit masters from around the country will descend onto the streets of downtown Kansas City for the annual barbecue competition .

Each competitor will represent a Big 12 team as they compete for prized in rib cook-off.

Burnt Finger BBQ – Kansas City, Missouri – Kansas State

Fergolicious BBQ – Gardner, Missouri – Kansas

Gettin’ Basted – Branson, Missouri – Oklahoma

Old Virginia Smoke – Bristow, Virginia – West Virginia

Shake ‘N Bake BBQ – New Haven, Missouri – Texas

Slap’s BBQ – Kansas City, Kansas – TCU

Sugarfire Smoke House – St. Louis, Missouri – Baylor

Fans can enjoy samples throughout the tournament as well as take part in a more in-depth experience, the Pig Out rib eating contest on March 11 and March 12.

Miller Lite Hoops Central

Before and after every Big 12 Tournament matchup, fans can join the all-day party hosted across the street from the T-Mobile Center at the KC Live! Block for spirit rallies, watch parties, live entertainment and more.

It is open to all ages throughout the day, but guests must be at least 21 years old to enter after 9 p.m.

Rally times will be released closer to tournament time and tables can be reserved online .

GameDay

A free interactive festival will take over Grand Boulevard and down the street at the Barney Allis Plaza.

Fans can play games, take photos with the décor, eat food and take part in giveaways throughout the Big 12 Tournament.

GameDay on Grand Blvd.

Wednesday, March 9 – 3 to 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 10 – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, March 11 – 3 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 12 – 1 to 5 p.m.

GameDay at Barney Allis Plaza

Thursday, March 10 – 4 to 7 p.m.

Friday, March 11 – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 12 – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, March 13 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Big 12 Tournament

Don’t forget the basketball!

During the festivities, the Big 12 women’s teams will be at Municipal Auditorium.

The single-elimination tournament will begin on March 10 at 5:30 p.m., followed by the quarterfinals on March 11, semifinals on March 12 and the championship game on March 13 at 1 p.m.

The men will take center court at the T-Mobile Center starting on March 9 at 6 p.m.

The quarterfinals will start at 11:30 p.m. on March 10 followed by the semifinals at 6 p.m. on March 11 and the championship game on March 12 at 5 p.m.

Tickets for the men’s and women’s tournaments go on sale Friday .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.