‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Says She’s ‘Single and Celibate’ — for Now

By Michelle McGahan
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago
Briana DeJesus. Courtesy Briana DeJesus/Instagram

Single and … not yet ready to mingle! Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus opened up about the intimate details of her love life.

“I’ve been single and celibate for 8 months,” the MTV personality, 27, tweeted on Tuesday, February 22, adding that she has set a goal — and a reward! — for herself. “After I hit a year, I’m going on bumble and hinge. 😂.”

The Teen Mom Family Reunion celeb, who is mom to Nova, 10, with ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin, and Stella, 4, with ex Luis Hernandez, also tweeted at MTV with a special request.

“Put me on a dating show!” she joked. “@mtv I’m ready 😂.” She even has a name in mind: “#fortheloveofbri,” the reality star hashtagged, seemingly referring to the 2009 Vh1 hit, For the Love of Ray J.

Rumors about DeJesus’ love life have made headlines recently after fellow Teen Mom 2 lead Kailyn Lowry accused her of hooking up with Chris Lopez, the father of the “Coffee Convos” host’s two youngest sons, Lux, 4, and Creed, 19 months.

The Florida native denied the accusation in a statement to Us Weekly in December 2021.

“No I didn’t,” she told Us at the time when asked whether she had hooked up with Lopez, 27.

Still, the Teen Mom enemies — who have been feuding over the years — do share a dating history: DeJesus dated Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, from 2017 to 2018.

Most recently, DeJesus was engaged to Javi Gonzalez in May 2021, but the couple called it quits several months later.

“Had a great year with him but rn I have other plans,” the reality star shared via Instagram in August 2021 about her time with the tattoo artist. “Maybe in the future we will meet again. I love him and he’s a great guy.”

During the same Instagram Q&A, DeJesus called their split “mutual” and explained that she is focusing on herself for the time being. “I got ish I need to work on and goals I need to meet,” she wrote. “I don’t feel like it’s fair dragging anyone along while I do those things.”

While the TV personality noted at the time that she is “not getting married any time soon,” the possibility isn’t too far away. “Maybe next 5 years?” she guessed.

Right now, DeJesus is looking to find the right dating app after her year of celibacy.

“Hinge ain’t got s—t,” a fan replied to the Teen Mom 2 star on Twitter. “Goddddamnnnit !!!” DeJesus responded.

Listen to Watch With Us to hear more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!

Comments / 2

WhoIam4322
1d ago

Well... I wonder if she will make it to a year... She needs to stay single and celibate for a lot longer than a year. She needs to work on herself, get into her own space away from her mom and sister, and she just needs love to find her not the other way around.

Reply
2
