Robyn Essex has been nominated to fill the Ward 1 City Council vacancy. She hasn’t been confirmed; the sitting council now has 30 days to consider the nomination as a whole. Essex previously ran for the Olathe Board of Education in 2015, but lost in the general election to current board president Joe Beveridge. She once served as the Olathe Republican Party’s Treasurer, is currently an Olathe Republican Committeewoman and has worked for U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran. She’s a member of the Olathe Planning Commission.

OLATHE, KS ・ 9 DAYS AGO