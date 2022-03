The study had as objective to evaluate occupational hazards on grain storage unit to define a conceptual model, implemented in an algorithm to manage the grains storage facilities safety standards compliance. Sampling points location were defined for static quantification of noise, dust and heat stress hazards in grains pre-processing operations to indicate the effectiveness of the control measures implemented. Safety standards applied to grain handling and storage facilities were identified and selected. Chart flows were elaborated to the algorithm logics and conceptual modeling. The highest level of noise was present in the grain cleaning operation (99.1Â dB), while the expedition operation has the highest level of dust (20.27%). The heat stress was present in the grain drying operation (43.64 WBGT). Noise analysis did not show a difference between grains, only between operations. The flow of corn grain mass caused higher dust concentrations in the expedition operation. The method applied to characterize and quantify the hazards in grain storage units was satisfactory, and it is recommended as standard, for use in corn and soybean grains handling and storage units. The algorithm to manage occupational safety at storage facilities collaborates to monitor the safety compliance on postharvest operations.

