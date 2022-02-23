ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Garfield Talks 'Spider-Man' & Being Nominated For 'tick, tick…BOOM!'

By Crystal Aminzadeh
 1 day ago
Photo: OAWRS/Getty

Andrew Garfield played Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man and made another appearance in the recent blockbuster hit Spider-Man: No Way Home and now he was nominated for Best Actor at the 94th Annual Academy Awards for his role as Jonathan Larson on tick, tick… BOOM!

The actor chatted with Ryan Seacrest on-air today to talk about his Oscar nomination and if he had any musical experience before taking on this role in the biographical musical drama directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Listen to the full interview with Andrew Garfield and Seacrest below:

