Meet the Most Adorable Pup and the Newest Addition to the WFXB Family!

Smithsonian's National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute has welcomed a new resident: Meet Linda, a four-year-old, eight-foot-tall female ostrich. Originally from Hemker Wildlife Park in Texas, she arrived in Washington, D.C. in November 2021 and has been adjusting well to her new life at the National Zoo’s Cheetah Conservation Station, reports Abigail Constantino for WTOP News. Linda's private enclosure neighbors cheetahs, red river hogs, and sitatungas. To prepare for her official debut, zookeepers have been observing her behavior and learning about her biology, according to Zoo statement.
