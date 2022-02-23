ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jewel announces ‘Freewheelin’ Woman’, her first album in seven years

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a seven-year break, Jewel is making her return to the music scene with an all-new studio album, Freewheelin’ Woman. According to the official press release, fans can expect to get their hands on the Grammy nominee’s new work on April 15. “The new album presents Jewel’s boldest and most unbridled...

