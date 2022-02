What looked on paper like one of the best matchups in the first round of the GHSA girls basketball playoffs turned out to be not much of a contest. Second-ranked Mount Paran Christian got 46 points from 6-footers Kara Dunn and Jessica Fields, using their size advantage and a smothering defense to control the game from start to finish, and rolled to a 66-37 victory over No. 6 Wesleyan in a Class A Private game Wednesday night in Kennesaw.

KENNESAW, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO