Regional tournaments set for girls basketball

BRENHAM — The start of the third quarter proved to be Weimar’s undoing. But Weimar coach Jenny Fricke traced many of the Ladycats’ problems back to the first half. “I thought the fast-break points were the difference,” Fricke said. “Early in the first half, we had opportunities and we didn’t make them. I thought we could have gone on an 8-0 run in the second quarter and we didn’t. We came out of the half and didn’t execute. We got hurried by their press and props to them, but those turnovers were a killer.”

BRENHAM, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO