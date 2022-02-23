Regional tournaments set for girls basketball

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Sports have lost much of their innocence and maybe even much of their appeal. We are currently in a lull on sports activity across the nation. While some are preparing for March Madness, some sports are licking their wounds – many of which are self-inflicted. Professional baseball is facing a lockout over a labor dispute, so the pro baseball season will probably be much shorter than normal. Horse racing recently stripped the title of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit because of a failed drug test. In college hoops, Michigan coach Juwan Howard has been fined and suspended for starting a fight with a coach from Wisconsin.
