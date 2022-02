MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Board and Brush Creative Studio at the Shops on Main in North Myrtle Beach has a wide variety of DIY projects you can complete. All skill levels are welcome and you can be a beginner and still make something amazing. Come along with us for all the details on how you can get involved at this great place.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 12 DAYS AGO